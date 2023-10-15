Recurrent Impact god roll - Destiny 2 Melt your enemies away with this bullet hose Machine Gun god roll.

Season of the Witch not only brought some great story to Destiny 2 but also some high quality returning weapons such as Recurrent Impact. Recurrent Impact is a Stasis, 900 RPM, Machine Gun that can unleash some serious damage on your enemies. This bullet hose of a Machine Gun first appeared during Season of the Risen and continues to do a great job in the current sandbox.

How to get Recurrent Impact

Recurrent Impact has a chance to drop from completing encounters within the Exotic mission Vox Obscura when it is active within the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. You will need to get five of the Deepsight Resonance versions before it becomes a craftable weapon.

PvP - Recurrent Impact god roll

While not the most potent for PvP, Recurrent Impact does have some redeeming qualities. The main problem is its archetype, but with smart play you can melt anyone who challenges you.

Recurrent Impact - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Firmly Planted (While crouched: Handling +30 and Stability +20. Accuracy Cone size -40 percent. Accuracy Cone growth -17 percent. Horizontal Recoil -80 percent) Perk 2 Tap the Trigger (Immediately upon firing, for 0.6 seconds: Stability +40, Recoil -50 percent, and Accuracy Cone Size -10 percent. Controller-Only: weapon fires the instant trigger pressure is applied) Origin Trait Land Tank (On Weapon Kill: Resilience +10) Masterwork Range or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

Start with Arrowhead Brake to control the high Recoil and help keep the high blast from the RPM in check. Accurized Rounds helps keep it accurate against opponents at a distance, this is key due to close range weapons being so deadly in the current sandbox.

Firmly Planted then adds a large Stability and all round accuracy boost. Use this boost to your advantage to really get the drop on opponents and you’ll find that most players are caught off guard as their health melts away. This then pairs up with Tap the Trigger to ensure a highly effective Machine Gun. The Stability combinations will keep the “bullet hose” feel in check making Recurrent Impact easy to use while it blasts through its Magazine.

PvE - Recurrent Impact god roll

With its high RPM, Recurrent Impact can obliterate waves of enemies with ease and this god roll gets the best results.

Recurrent Impact - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5, Magazine +7) Perk 1 Subsistence (Refills 10 percent of the Magazine from reserves on weapon kills) Perk 2 Frenzy (After being in combat for 12 seconds: grants 15 percent increased damage, Handling +100, and Reload +100 for seven seconds. Works and can activate while stowed. Dealing and receiving damage refreshes the buff duration. For Frenzy, being in combat is defined as having either dealt or received damage within the last five seconds) Origin Trait Land Tank (On Weapon Kill: Resilience +10 and five percent damage resistance against PvE combatants for five seconds. Maximum of three Stacks) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor or Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start with Arrowhead Brake, this will act as a key perk to keep the Recoil under control because Recurrent Impact comes with some kick. Tactical Mag adds Stability ensuring Recurrent Impact stays as straight as possible while firing with the added bonus of extra rounds in the Magazine.

Subsistence then gives this bullet hose access to what can feel like unlimited ammo as kills constantly refill the Magazine making it great for clearing waves of mobs. Round this off with Frenzy, adding a 15 percent increase to damage while also maxing out Handling for quick switching during combat. Frenzy will stay active even when Recurrent Impact is stowed.

Another strong interaction with Recurrent Impact is switching out Frenzy for Headstone. This works great for Stasis builds or even to use the large Stasis crystals as cover in sticky situations. Smashing the crystals produced by Headstone also causes area of effect damage and creates Stasis Shards.

Recurrent Impact is something fun and different in the current sandbox and will melt through enemies with ease, provided you use this god roll. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.