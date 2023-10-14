Weekend Discussion - October 14, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

The final episode... until the next one!

So Archer aired its final episode this past Wednesday, which was meant to say goodbye to these characters after 14 seasons. But when it came and went and felt like just another run-of-the-mill episode, something felt... wrong.

And sure enough, it turns out that wasn't the finale after all. The real finale is coming in December!

A little on the nose

Here's the cold open to Sunday's season premiere of Rick & Morty. There's a joke in there somewhere about guests who overstay their welcome, but I'll leave that up to you, the reader.

I will, however, note that while the new Rick and Morty voices sound like some wrong-sounding Muppets, the new Mr. Poopybutthole voice... sounds exactly the same as the last one. I don't know how this worked out while Rick and Morty sound like... someone doing a bad impression.

Anyway, the show's back on Sunday. Enjoy!

Speaking of things we're still doing...

I'm still... skeptical, to say the least.

The perks of hitting it big in content creation

This is probably something you can't really get away with unless you can prove you have a massive Twitch/YouTube following.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Drake!

