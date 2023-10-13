Evening Reading - October 13, 2023

Greetings, Shacknews! We've reached the end of another long and exhausting news week, and all that remains is a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Halloween has once again come to Pokemon GO.

The Void has come in Haunted by Daylight, the big Dead By Daylight Halloween event!

For funsies, the Final Fantasy 14 team builds a diorama to celebrate 10 years.

Deceive Inc. prepares for Season 3.

Mario Kart Tour is rapidly reaching the finish line. Here's the Halloween Tour.

And coming soon, you’ll be able to claim four unique pieces of Splatoween headgear via the Splatoon 3 channel in News on your Nintendo Switch system. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/NVa0z9ug8d — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 13, 2023

And finally, get ready for Splatoween, which will hit Splatoon 3 very soon!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Big Apple is worth 700 points

The last time someone let Pac-Man loose on a giant city, we got Pixels. This is way better.

Enhance! Enhance! ENHANCE!

Rez Infinite celebrates its 7th anniversary with a big party stream. This isn't the only big birthday that Enhance will be celebrating this year. Come back next month to see what they have lined up for Tetris Effect's milestone 5th anniversary.

Cliff Notes

There's a lot of deep-cut references to Edgar Allen Poe's most popular and obscure works in Netflix's #TheFallOfTheHouseOfUsher https://t.co/CFYWagZK42 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 13, 2023

These literary references will be on the test.

Smash for Dummies

MKLeo’s Ultimate Masterclass is OUT NOW 🤯



With over 13 episodes covering fundamentals, matchup knowledge, and everything Smash—you’ll learn directly from the GOAT himself.



Link down below! pic.twitter.com/kPI7tsxTiN — Metafy (@TryMetafy) October 13, 2023

Have you ever thought about playing Smash Bros. competitively?

(What do you mean "no"? Then shut up and just play along!)

Even if you haven't (which apparently is probably the case), watch this series from MKLeo, who teaches you the fundamentals of the game. Who knows? You might be able to take this to some of your casual sessions and dazzle your friends.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Games Done Quick recognizes the importance of mental health awareness. Enjoy these speedruns and be sure to reach out for help if you ever need it.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai takes part in his first crossover episode with one of Japanese gaming's favorite content creators.

This week in Shaqnews

Today, Reebok is proud to officially report that longtime brand partner and legendary hall-of-famer, @SHAQ, as the President of Reebok Basketball. pic.twitter.com/nEw6aYnRv3 — Reebok (@Reebok) October 12, 2023

Shaq adds to his Homer Simpson-esque list of jobs by heading up Reebok Basketball. (Allen Iverson was also named VP, which is a lot cooler, in my opinion, but this feature isn't called "This Week in Iverson-news," because that doesn't roll off the tongue so well.)

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

You just know the wrestling ratings wars are back when WWE calls in The Undertaker.

Tonight in video game music

It isn't often that I'll bookmark something from the Sunday before for this spot, but that's how much this White Land remix from GaMetal rules. Enjoy!

