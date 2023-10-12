Evening Reading - October 12, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Lords of the Fallen review: Umbral umbrage
- Wild Card Football review: Backup quarterback
- Forza Motorsport review: A new beginning
- Arcade1Up on working with Atari on its 50th anniversary cabinet
- 2023 Halo World Championship: Prize pool, schedule, Twitch Drops, and how to watch
- NHL 24 review: Comme ci, comme ca
- Detective Pikachu Returns review: Open-and-shut case
- Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2023: Prize pool, schedule, Drops, and how to watch
- Marvel Snap October 12, 2023 OTA update nerfs Alioth and Shuri
- Earth Defense Force 6 is coming to North America in spring 2024
Earth Defense Force 6 will release in Spring 2024. Check out the new EDF 6 announcement trailer! #earthdefenseforce6 #edf6 #D3PUBLISHER pic.twitter.com/YQ8cGNHKN2— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 12, 2023
Funny brown guys are not always Hasan Minhaj
Nimesh is pretty funny.
Wild Kingdom
new kick drum sample found https://t.co/IOcWcvS4Y4— aidan ♪ (@blueralts) October 8, 2023
Where's Loop Daddy when you need him?
What the duck?
October 7, 2023
Hallelujah!
October 6, 2023
Cats are truly majestic beings.
October 6, 2023
Heck of a hat.
October 4, 2023
Smelly cat in a box.
I need this bed 🧸 pic.twitter.com/UbZOmSyDTx— 𝑓. (@momentsofence) October 6, 2023
Looks comfy.
Every week… pic.twitter.com/QI46Bctb4l— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 13, 2023
Did you hear Taylor Swift was at the Chiefs game?
“Let Russ Cook”— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 13, 2023
Russ: pic.twitter.com/44VusucJ5L
The dangers of letting Russ cook.
"ALRIGHT NAH" -@tkelce pic.twitter.com/Rd1cDGRqX0— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 5, 2023
Alright nah.
Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire. We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 6, 2023
Magic is right. The Commanders would have won if they competed better.
October 6, 2023
It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!
reminder the philly phanatic is the BEST mascot in all of sports and there is NO COMPETITION. pic.twitter.com/ru3xoDnGXl— alexa™ (@whisperrjosephh) October 6, 2023
Philly Phanatic is out of control.
Heck of a manual right there.
I played against myself in fantasy fb today 😭— Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) October 8, 2023
I put up 193 points in Fantasy last week and lost the matchup...
TJ Watt punched the shit out of Zay Flowers💀 pic.twitter.com/mV4RgPmkTJ— Ock (@OcksWRLD) October 8, 2023
When in doubt, just punch your opponent like TJ Watt.
Patriots have been outscored 72-3 in their past two games 😳 pic.twitter.com/IKQy8klPp2— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2023
The Patriots stink.
The Lions and 49ers both ran the same trick play on the same day.— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 9, 2023
Both trick plays ended with an Iowa TE catching a touchdown
🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/pzCGKOrQaL
This is a play from Tecmo Super Bowl.
this is how waluigi would rush the passer https://t.co/4xGt405BwZ— 🕷️🦇victoria zeller🍂🎃 (@dirtbagqueer) October 8, 2023
Waluigi as an edge rusher? In this economy?
An overhead view of the behind-the-back crossover catch from Bijan Robinson, courtesy of the @AtlantaFalcons: pic.twitter.com/qNJV8wANhD— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2023
Bijan Robinson is a special player.
Okay that was pretty impressive pic.twitter.com/6w3HmqXsUG— Buster🎙🍿 (@BusterScher) October 12, 2023
Did you see it?
Traded my football & helmet for chicken fingers & a headset as I clocked in a shift @raisingcanes before the OU win last weekend. Huge thank you to all the fans who showed up! #caniacambassador pic.twitter.com/RgQDTIXOYx— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 11, 2023
If all else fails, Baker has a future as a Raising Cane's drive thru attendant.
The Andy Reid corn maze is everything pic.twitter.com/NnMLRtPgs0— McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 13, 2023
Corn maze Andy Reid kinda looks like Mario.
🔁 Daiki Ikeda Cab Back Tail Bigspin, in the 9 Club & the Tech Deck Technical Moment! pic.twitter.com/KwFNFe4KnH— Street League Skateboarding (@StreetLeague) October 7, 2023
That has to be the best street skate trick I have seen in years.
OHIO INTENSIFIES EVEN HARDER!!!
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Vote Yes on Issue 1 and Yes on Issue 2 in the state of Ohio.
A family's most personal decision shouldn't be made by the government.#OURROhio #VoteYesOnIssue1 pic.twitter.com/LojdTQFshe— Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights (@OURR2023) September 12, 2023
GBurke59 on Cortex
Pancake Cereal? In this economy?
Finally an afforable compass solution for this economy.
Apple and Google working together? In this economy?
When you set alarms every 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/hKYlb1FCnp— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) October 10, 2023
Not hitting snooze? In this economy?
October 11, 2023
50 rupees? In this economy?
Goku's Ultimate Challenge... pic.twitter.com/Y1LfO8HDJj— Geekdom101 LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT NOW (@EmperorBigD) October 12, 2023
Waffle House is truly Goku's final battle.
“We can save so much money using AI here and no one will EVER notice!” pic.twitter.com/5PHqvV8677— Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) October 12, 2023
Saving money with garbage AI? In this economy?
Mega Ran's new album!
Buddy's Magic Toy Box. the album of my life, low key. https://t.co/HfGzbOOUaa pic.twitter.com/osyPK5anFx— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) October 6, 2023
Go Ran!
Redman is still spitting
He may freestyle, but his style ain't free.
Shacknews Dev Update
We have a tiny update for Shacknews Cortex tonight:
- Updating the favicon to have a black background (not sure when it will ship exactly)
Things we are working on:
- Brand new unannounced project
- After assessing the state of Cortex and Shackpets, we had determined that there is a better use of our time between now and the end of the year.
- We are still going to be working on Cortex Shouts updates, but Shackpets updates are going to be pushed back.
- We have learned quite a bit from the rollouts of Cortex, Shackpets, and Shouts.
- Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts.
- Shackpets
- We may have found a way to work on Shackpets and the new project at the same time
- Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users
- Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation
- Working on an update to adhere to Google Play's upcoming changes.
