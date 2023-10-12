Evening Reading - October 12, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Earth Defense Force 6 will release in Spring 2024. Check out the new EDF 6 announcement trailer! #earthdefenseforce6 #edf6 #D3PUBLISHER pic.twitter.com/YQ8cGNHKN2 — Shacknews (@shacknews) October 12, 2023

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Funny brown guys are not always Hasan Minhaj

Nimesh is pretty funny.

Wild Kingdom

new kick drum sample found https://t.co/IOcWcvS4Y4 — aidan ♪ (@blueralts) October 8, 2023

Where's Loop Daddy when you need him?

What the duck?

Hallelujah!

pic.twitter.com/FghXxcD5IS — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) October 6, 2023

Cats are truly majestic beings.

Heck of a hat.

Smelly cat in a box.

Looks comfy.

Sports

Did you hear Taylor Swift was at the Chiefs game?

The dangers of letting Russ cook.

Alright nah.

Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire. We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 6, 2023

Magic is right. The Commanders would have won if they competed better.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

reminder the philly phanatic is the BEST mascot in all of sports and there is NO COMPETITION. pic.twitter.com/ru3xoDnGXl — alexa™ (@whisperrjosephh) October 6, 2023

Philly Phanatic is out of control.

Heck of a manual right there.

I played against myself in fantasy fb today 😭 — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) October 8, 2023

I put up 193 points in Fantasy last week and lost the matchup...

TJ Watt punched the shit out of Zay Flowers💀 pic.twitter.com/mV4RgPmkTJ — Ock (@OcksWRLD) October 8, 2023

When in doubt, just punch your opponent like TJ Watt.

Patriots have been outscored 72-3 in their past two games 😳 pic.twitter.com/IKQy8klPp2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2023

The Patriots stink.

The Lions and 49ers both ran the same trick play on the same day.



Both trick plays ended with an Iowa TE catching a touchdown



🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/pzCGKOrQaL — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 9, 2023

This is a play from Tecmo Super Bowl.

this is how waluigi would rush the passer https://t.co/4xGt405BwZ — 🕷️🦇victoria zeller🍂🎃 (@dirtbagqueer) October 8, 2023

Waluigi as an edge rusher? In this economy?

An overhead view of the behind-the-back crossover catch from Bijan Robinson, courtesy of the @AtlantaFalcons: pic.twitter.com/qNJV8wANhD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2023

Bijan Robinson is a special player.

Okay that was pretty impressive pic.twitter.com/6w3HmqXsUG — Buster🎙🍿 (@BusterScher) October 12, 2023

Did you see it?

Traded my football & helmet for chicken fingers & a headset as I clocked in a shift @raisingcanes before the OU win last weekend. Huge thank you to all the fans who showed up! #caniacambassador pic.twitter.com/RgQDTIXOYx — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 11, 2023

If all else fails, Baker has a future as a Raising Cane's drive thru attendant.

The Andy Reid corn maze is everything pic.twitter.com/NnMLRtPgs0 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 13, 2023

Corn maze Andy Reid kinda looks like Mario.

🔁 Daiki Ikeda Cab Back Tail Bigspin, in the 9 Club & the Tech Deck Technical Moment! pic.twitter.com/KwFNFe4KnH — Street League Skateboarding (@StreetLeague) October 7, 2023

That has to be the best street skate trick I have seen in years.

OHIO INTENSIFIES EVEN HARDER!!!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Vote Yes on Issue 1 and Yes on Issue 2 in the state of Ohio.

A family's most personal decision shouldn't be made by the government.#OURROhio #VoteYesOnIssue1 pic.twitter.com/LojdTQFshe — Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights (@OURR2023) September 12, 2023

An assortment of random things from the Internet

GBurke59 on Cortex

Pancake Cereal? In this economy?

Finally an afforable compass solution for this economy.

Apple and Google working together? In this economy?

When you set alarms every 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/hKYlb1FCnp — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) October 10, 2023

Not hitting snooze? In this economy?

pic.twitter.com/NKn4OJa5Z2 — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) October 11, 2023

50 rupees? In this economy?

Goku's Ultimate Challenge... pic.twitter.com/Y1LfO8HDJj — Geekdom101 LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT NOW (@EmperorBigD) October 12, 2023

Waffle House is truly Goku's final battle.

“We can save so much money using AI here and no one will EVER notice!” pic.twitter.com/5PHqvV8677 — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) October 12, 2023

Saving money with garbage AI? In this economy?

Mega Ran's new album!

Buddy's Magic Toy Box. the album of my life, low key. https://t.co/HfGzbOOUaa pic.twitter.com/osyPK5anFx — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) October 6, 2023

Go Ran!

Redman is still spitting

He may freestyle, but his style ain't free.

Shacknews Dev Update

We might have actually shipped a minor update tonight. Maybe.

We have a tiny update for Shacknews Cortex tonight:

Updating the favicon to have a black background (not sure when it will ship exactly)

Things we are working on:

Brand new unannounced project After assessing the state of Cortex and Shackpets, we had determined that there is a better use of our time between now and the end of the year. We are still going to be working on Cortex Shouts updates, but Shackpets updates are going to be pushed back. We have learned quite a bit from the rollouts of Cortex, Shackpets, and Shouts.

Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts.

Shackpets We may have found a way to work on Shackpets and the new project at the same time Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation Working on an update to adhere to Google Play's upcoming changes.



