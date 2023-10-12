New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 12, 2023

It's nighttime in the United States, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Funny brown guys are not always Hasan Minhaj

Nimesh is pretty funny.

Wild Kingdom

Where's Loop Daddy when you need him?

What the duck?

Hallelujah!

Cats are truly majestic beings.

Heck of a hat.

Smelly cat in a box.

Looks comfy.

Sports

Did you hear Taylor Swift was at the Chiefs game?

The dangers of letting Russ cook.

Alright nah.

Magic is right. The Commanders would have won if they competed better.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Philly Phanatic is out of control.

Heck of a manual right there.

I put up 193 points in Fantasy last week and lost the matchup...

When in doubt, just punch your opponent like TJ Watt.

The Patriots stink.

This is a play from Tecmo Super Bowl.

Waluigi as an edge rusher? In this economy?

Bijan Robinson is a special player.

Did you see it?

If all else fails, Baker has a future as a Raising Cane's drive thru attendant.

Corn maze Andy Reid kinda looks like Mario.

That has to be the best street skate trick I have seen in years.

OHIO INTENSIFIES EVEN HARDER!!!

Vote Yes on Issue 1 and Yes on Issue 2 in the state of Ohio.

An assortment of random things from the Internet

Pancake Cereal? In this economy?

Finally an afforable compass solution for this economy.

Apple and Google working together? In this economy?

Not hitting snooze? In this economy?

50 rupees? In this economy?

Waffle House is truly Goku's final battle.

Saving money with garbage AI? In this economy?

Mega Ran's new album!

Go Ran!

Redman is still spitting

He may freestyle, but his style ain't free.

Shacknews Dev Update

We might have actually shipped a minor update tonight. Maybe.

We have a tiny update for Shacknews Cortex tonight:

  • Updating the favicon to have a black background (not sure when it will ship exactly)

Things we are working on:

  • Brand new unannounced project
    • After assessing the state of Cortex and Shackpets, we had determined that there is a better use of our time between now and the end of the year.
    • We are still going to be working on Cortex Shouts updates, but Shackpets updates are going to be pushed back.
    • We have learned quite a bit from the rollouts of Cortex, Shackpets, and Shouts.
  • Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts.
  • Shackpets
    • We may have found a way to work on Shackpets and the new project at the same time
    • Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users
    • Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation
    • Working on an update to adhere to Google Play's upcoming changes.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for October 12, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

