Weekend Discussion - October 15, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a tricky puzzle today and experiences a bit of trouble while doing so!

Datta wants some Exotics buffed

There are so many Exotics in Destiny 2 that are so underwhelming that it's amazing they've not just been deleted. Apotheosis Veil springs to mind. Utterly useless. Hopefully Bungie boosts some of these up and makes them actually useful.

Watch six devs make a game without communicating

Game development might as well be magic under the best of circumstances. I don't know how something like this is possible.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Ohio votes

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Make sure you get in and have your say.

I'm keen to see what comes out of the theme "BLOOD"

SerfaSam on Cortex

I wonder if people will go literal or do something unique.

TJ is really good at fighting games

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Don't ask me how.

Dono suggests you watch a movie

Pharaoh721 on Cortex

If Dono recommends it, you should watch it.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your Sunday evening. I hope you've had a great weekend!

Sam's ginger cat Rad lying on his side looking up at the camera

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola