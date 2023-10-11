Evening Reading - October 11, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Gruntilda's most evil move yet
✨her ultimate spell✨#BanjoKazooie pic.twitter.com/JkYMtskTyA— Pørky || commissions open :) || (@Porky_Draws) October 11, 2023
Chad Gruntilda as the villain in the next Banjo game, please.
Bethesda is submitting Starfield's score for Grammy consideration
A universe brought to life... Starfield's score by @InonZur embodies the exploration, mystery and wonder of space.— Starfield (@StarfieldGame) October 11, 2023
For your GRAMMY® consideration: Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. #FYC #GRAMMYs #Starfield pic.twitter.com/taiVw7mdDQ
It's probably worth a nomination!
2000s Nick nostalgia
after every Jimmy Neutron episode: pic.twitter.com/Two08krBVy— Nostalgia From Your Childhood (@NostalgiaFolder) September 30, 2023
I'll still be quoting "Hi, I'm paul!" when I'm elderly.
Sting vs Little kid
When Sting absolutely annihilated a child for a Sprite commercial pic.twitter.com/t9MxUYtgFr— Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) October 11, 2023
Him sliding the kid over the fireplace will never not be hilarious.
Marvel Snap celebrates its first anniversary
It's been almost a YEAR since MARVEL SNAP launched!— MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) October 11, 2023
With our first anniversary next week, you can look forward to...
🔹 Login bonuses leading up to a community-voted variant
🔹 The return of Drops on @Twitch
🔹A special featured location and more!
More info 👇… pic.twitter.com/rQfF7H9eRt
That year flew by. What a game.
Speaking of 2000s nostalgia
“Bet On It” by Troy has been certified Platinum in the US. pic.twitter.com/4QfoRRdMNo— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2023
A 21st century classic.
Michael Myers in Fortnite
MICHAEL MYERS IS PLAYING THE HALLOWEEN THEME— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 10, 2023
NAH THIS UPDATE IS PEAK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xU13i4mxtJ
The John Carpenter theme is a beautiful touch.
Ghostface jack-o-lantern
Siiiiiick. pic.twitter.com/ym0jbhuErH— christopher landon (@creetureshow) October 10, 2023
What's your favorite Halloween decoration?
