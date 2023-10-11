Evening Reading - October 11, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Gruntilda's most evil move yet

Chad Gruntilda as the villain in the next Banjo game, please.

Bethesda is submitting Starfield's score for Grammy consideration

A universe brought to life... Starfield's score by @InonZur embodies the exploration, mystery and wonder of space.



For your GRAMMY® consideration: Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. #FYC #GRAMMYs #Starfield pic.twitter.com/taiVw7mdDQ — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) October 11, 2023

It's probably worth a nomination!

2000s Nick nostalgia

after every Jimmy Neutron episode: pic.twitter.com/Two08krBVy — Nostalgia From Your Childhood (@NostalgiaFolder) September 30, 2023

I'll still be quoting "Hi, I'm paul!" when I'm elderly.

Sting vs Little kid

When Sting absolutely annihilated a child for a Sprite commercial pic.twitter.com/t9MxUYtgFr — Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) October 11, 2023

Him sliding the kid over the fireplace will never not be hilarious.

Marvel Snap celebrates its first anniversary

It's been almost a YEAR since MARVEL SNAP launched!



With our first anniversary next week, you can look forward to...



🔹 Login bonuses leading up to a community-voted variant

🔹 The return of Drops on @Twitch

🔹A special featured location and more!



More info 👇… pic.twitter.com/rQfF7H9eRt — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) October 11, 2023

That year flew by. What a game.

Speaking of 2000s nostalgia

“Bet On It” by Troy has been certified Platinum in the US. pic.twitter.com/4QfoRRdMNo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2023

A 21st century classic.

Michael Myers in Fortnite

MICHAEL MYERS IS PLAYING THE HALLOWEEN THEME



NAH THIS UPDATE IS PEAK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xU13i4mxtJ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 10, 2023

The John Carpenter theme is a beautiful touch.

Ghostface jack-o-lantern

What's your favorite Halloween decoration?

