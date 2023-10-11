ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 378 Pikachu shows why he's the great mouse detective tonight on Stevetendo!

After some time off, it’s time for the triumphant return of the Stevetendo show! Tonight, we’re playing detective and helping our favorite electric mouse in Detective Pikachu Returns. This will be the first time I have played a Detective Pikachu game so I’m looking forward to it. I have played plenty of Pokemon games on the Stevetendo show but it’s always interesting to play a game that’s new to me.

I have used the show as a place for first playthroughs so Detective Pikachu Returns should fit right in. Pikachu will also rely on Tim Goodman, the main character, to help be the best gumshoe he can be. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough and pick up some crime-solving tips!

Someone get this guy a coffee!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Paper Mario fans won't have to worry as that playthrough will be back to it's Wednesday timeslot next week. Detective Pikachu Returns will be on Monday nights moving forward so stay tuned.

Make sure you check out the great guides and videos that Shacknews has to offer. Our staff went to a lot of trouble crafting the guides and videos so the least you could do is use them. You should also check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and use Prime Gaming to subscribe while there. Get notified when your favorite show goes live and never miss an episode!

This is usually where I would tell you to think of games that you’d like to see on the Stevetendo show but I’m taking things in a different direction. My grandfather past away this week so this episode of the Stevetendo show is dedicated to him. He was a hard-working man who would always help his family. He will be missed very much.