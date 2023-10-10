New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - October 10, 2023

It's nighttime in America and that means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the end of another Tuesday, Shackers. We enjoyed Monday off here at Shacknews in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but we’re back in the saddle for the week and cranking out new content for your viewing pleasure. One day is in the books and we’re already headed into the mid-week, so let’s shut down this day right with another edition of Evening Reading. Enjoy!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

A beautiful tribute to the best Chairpet of the Board

It was truly a beautiful tribute stream. RIP Lola. We miss you.

The Elder Scrolls: Skyhorse

I don’t know what I’m doing from there, but I assume the Skooma is what got me there in the first place.

Kirby wants to share

Will you accept a bite of Kirby’s precious s’ghetti?

Finish what you started… Or don’t?

So many paths untaken, waiting for you go back and take them. Who could resist?

The Stardew Valley “Festival of Seasons” Concert Tour

Sounds like an absolute blast for fans of the game. Are you going?

Once enemies, now allies

Pizza Gator and Gator Kicker are friends now. An inspiration to us all.

Speaking of Street Fighters

Being a full-time World Warrior is a lonely road, so I hear.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine October 10. Thank you for stopping by. If you would like to support Shacknews, consider doing so through Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can enjoy and upload pet pics, vote on which are best, and even challenge other pets in the ultimate battle of cuteness!

A mini-Aussie shepherd on her princess bed looking very attentive
Nothing perks Flaff up like Shackpets votes.

That’s a wrap, Shackers. Have a great night, and a hopefully easy rest of your week.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola