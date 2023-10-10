Evening Reading - October 10, 2023

Welcome to the end of another Tuesday, Shackers. We enjoyed Monday off here at Shacknews in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but we’re back in the saddle for the week and cranking out new content for your viewing pleasure. One day is in the books and we’re already headed into the mid-week, so let’s shut down this day right with another edition of Evening Reading. Enjoy!
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo 4 won't come to Xbox Game Pass this year
- Ubisoft's xDefiant delayed out of an October launch
- Fortnitemares 2023 adds Michael Myers and Jack Skellington Outfits
- PAC-MAN 99 servers have officially shut down & the game has been delisted
- Sony announces slimmer PS5 models ahead of 2023 holiday season
- Valve pulls Counter-Strike 2 support for MacOS, DirectX 9 & 32-bit operating systems
- Team Fortress 2 celebrates Halloween with Scream Fortress 15
- AMD to acquire Nod.AI open-source AI software startup
- How Relic Hunters Legend grew from its F2P mobile roots into a 90s cartoon-style shooter
- Shacknews Jam Fall 2023 announced with 'Blood' theme
- Wild Card Football review: Backup quarterback
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
A beautiful tribute to the best Chairpet of the Board
https://t.co/BypT0GmDlI pic.twitter.com/DrLa2DwmIO— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) October 11, 2023
It was truly a beautiful tribute stream. RIP Lola. We miss you.
The Elder Scrolls: Skyhorse
wyd in this situation pic.twitter.com/3E8IoPvgxZ— The Elder Memes (@TheElderMemes) October 10, 2023
I don’t know what I’m doing from there, but I assume the Skooma is what got me there in the first place.
Kirby wants to share
🍝🍝🍝 pic.twitter.com/CJPIvh2aVH— あらもん@カービィ (@Ara_love_kirby) October 10, 2023
Will you accept a bite of Kirby’s precious s’ghetti?
Finish what you started… Or don’t?
After all, why not start another Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign? Why shouldn’t I? pic.twitter.com/hWg2q7PuCf— Jess Howard (@awildjessichu) October 11, 2023
So many paths untaken, waiting for you go back and take them. Who could resist?
The Stardew Valley “Festival of Seasons” Concert Tour
Announcing the first ever Stardew Valley Concert Tour, "Festival Of Seasons". A selection of music from Stardew Valley, performed by a chamber orchestra. Cities and dates in the image below. Tickets available starting this Friday 10 am at https://t.co/zJTNHRlIUC pic.twitter.com/SbWrzGyuAc— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 10, 2023
Sounds like an absolute blast for fans of the game. Are you going?
Once enemies, now allies
October 6, 2023
Pizza Gator and Gator Kicker are friends now. An inspiration to us all.
Speaking of Street Fighters
Ryu will do what? pic.twitter.com/Ut3VIBfnv2— Justin Wong (@JWonggg) October 11, 2023
Being a full-time World Warrior is a lonely road, so I hear.
And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this fine October 10. Thank you for stopping by.
That’s a wrap, Shackers. Have a great night, and a hopefully easy rest of your week.
