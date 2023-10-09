New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 9, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Remembering Lola

RIP Lola. She was such a lovely little puppy.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I hope you've been practicing your sudoku skills!

Ambiguousamphibian does weird stuff in Stardew Valley

I am continually pleased to see what wild things he does.

Tom Scott rides a weird lift

I'll pass on this elevator, thank you.

LegalEagle talks about Trump's corporate woes

I had no idea this was going on.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk soundtrack

Get the music in ya!

The last Achievement Hunter video

It's crazy to think that there will be no more Achievement Hunter. This channel was my go-to during my post-school and university days.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases in two weeks!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Who's ready for some more delightful fun?

Xbox 360 was the best console

SerfaSam on Cortex

The faceplates were awesome.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! What sort of pets do you find on Shackpets you ask? Why, pictures like my darling Rad, of course!

Sam's ginger cat Rad relaxing in the sun

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

