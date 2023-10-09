Evening Reading - October 9, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Remembering Lola

RIP Lola. She was such a lovely little puppy.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I hope you've been practicing your sudoku skills!

Ambiguousamphibian does weird stuff in Stardew Valley

I am continually pleased to see what wild things he does.

Tom Scott rides a weird lift

I'll pass on this elevator, thank you.

LegalEagle talks about Trump's corporate woes

I had no idea this was going on.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk soundtrack

Get the music in ya!

The last Achievement Hunter video

It's crazy to think that there will be no more Achievement Hunter. This channel was my go-to during my post-school and university days.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases in two weeks!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Who's ready for some more delightful fun?

Xbox 360 was the best console

SerfaSam on Cortex

The faceplates were awesome.

