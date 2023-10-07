New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - October 7, 2023

It's Saturday. Get it started with a Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Only Music in the Building

Celebrate the end of this Only Murders in the Building season by looking back at one of its most memorable musical numbers.

"Well... I'm back"

Season 2 of Loki has started and it's been a fun ride so far. We're lucky to have Ke Huy Quan on board.

The Madden Curse

I think what Dunkey's trying to say is that ambulances can save this franchise.

Conan needs lots of friends

Conan recently took his podcast on the road. Here are a few highlights.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Drake!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola