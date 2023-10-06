Evening Reading - October 6, 2023

Greetings, Shacknews! We've reached the end of another long and exhausting news week, and all that remains is a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

If you're on PlayStation, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta is underway.

Borderlands 3 has come to Nintendo Switch.

If you're looking for more intimate Turbo Golf Racing sessions, try the new 1v1 Golf Mode.

And learn more about Chapter Songs and their role in Alan Wake 2.

Another horrible night to have a curse

If you haven't watched Castlevania: Nocturne yet, go give it a look on Netflix. Then start getting ready for Season 2.

The end of a Pokemon journey

Ash's Pokemon journey is now over. Go watch the finale on Netflix.

A different kind of fishing

[Announcement] We're teaming up with @SeattleAquarium to bring Animal Crossing: New Horizons to the Seattle Aquarium! Starting October 7th, guests can enjoy aquatic photo ops featuring their favorite characters. Plus, visitors can learn about aquarium critters from Blathers! pic.twitter.com/19DWzlinNt — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 6, 2023

If you're in the Seattle area, go check out this neat Animal Crossing tie-in.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Here's a combo randomizer, featuring the Super Metroid/Link to the Past randomizer, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Kingdom Hearts 2, and... Marvel Snap? I'm sorry... what?

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai explains what billboards in gaming are and how they're used.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq takes his talents to The Jennifer Hudson Show.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The former Edge has joined All Elite Wrestling!

Tonight in video game music

GameChops is here with its latest LoFi album, this time going into the Soulsborne games.

