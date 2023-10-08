New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - October 8, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Never run out of things to say!

This channel seems to have some great tips for those who need a little extra help in social situations or those who want to lift their game when it comes to socializing. 

Breaking Bad was so good

On first watching, I didn't like Fly, but I've learned to love and appreciate it.

The rarest emblems in Destiny 2

There are a ton of super rare emblems in Destiny 2. Maybe you have some of these?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

TMWTB has found some new shoes

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Apparently these are quite good!

Dono loves Scream

Pharaoh721 on Cortex

Truthfully, I don't think I've seen a single one!

Cyberpunk 2077 love is going strong

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

This will be my Christmas break game.

What's the best opening line of a book?

SerfaSam on Cortex

I think it's Neuromancer.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Here's a sneak peek at what kind of photos you'll see on Shackpets! My little boy Rad is fast asleep. He loves a good cat nap!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up on a blue blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola