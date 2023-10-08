Weekend Discussion - October 8, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Never run out of things to say!

This channel seems to have some great tips for those who need a little extra help in social situations or those who want to lift their game when it comes to socializing.

Breaking Bad was so good

On first watching, I didn't like Fly, but I've learned to love and appreciate it.

The rarest emblems in Destiny 2

There are a ton of super rare emblems in Destiny 2. Maybe you have some of these?

TMWTB has found some new shoes

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Apparently these are quite good!

Dono loves Scream

Pharaoh721 on Cortex

Truthfully, I don't think I've seen a single one!

Cyberpunk 2077 love is going strong

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

This will be my Christmas break game.

What's the best opening line of a book?

SerfaSam on Cortex

I think it's Neuromancer.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

My little boy Rad is fast asleep. He loves a good cat nap!

