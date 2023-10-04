Evening Reading - October 4, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

How the emergency alarm crept up on us

I knew it was coming and it still got me.

And it was two minutes early...

the government after sending out the national alert two minutes early pic.twitter.com/1bhWDTiz8Y — jacks 🔮 (@sapphospearl) October 4, 2023

Guess they wanted to keep us on our toes.

The more chainsaws, the better

We honestly tried for five chainsaws pic.twitter.com/b3buLYYhTW — Apogee Entertainment (@Apogee_Ent) October 4, 2023

You can never have too many.

Derrick Rose highlights

D-Rose turns 3⃣5⃣ today 🌹🎉



Watch the top 35 plays of his career to celebrate 📹 pic.twitter.com/GB6ijeQZkn — NBA (@NBA) October 4, 2023

Legendary.

The Vegas Jack-O-Lantern

Happy October y’all. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/KzUxyqpWrj — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) October 3, 2023

The potential for the sphere is sky-high.

HSM 3 paved the way

Christopher nolan was so inspired he copied his flow with Inception two years later https://t.co/9pmG7MBIsc — rev (@whyrev) October 3, 2023

Is Chris Nolan a poor man's Kenny Ortega?

Retro Xbox merch

We went back to 2007 and brought you something.



A new Heritage Collection drop celebrating the Xbox 360 and Halo 3 is available now: https://t.co/jRXOl6813H pic.twitter.com/YzEtLnsjYe — Xbox (@Xbox) October 4, 2023

I'm a sucker for Xbox 360-era nostalgia.

Scaredy cat

Look at the speed on that cat!

