Evening Reading - October 4, 2023

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Google Pixel Watch 2 wearable revealed
- Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro announced with AI integration
- Madden NFL 24 - Title Update October 4, 2023 patch notes
- Former Ubisoft executives arrested in France following sexual harassment investigation
- Assassin's Creed Mirage review: For better or worse
- Forza Motorsport review: A new beginning
- Detective Pikachu Returns review: Open-and-shut case
- Resident Evil 4's Separate Ways DLC ties up the loose ends with perfection
How the emergency alarm crept up on us
October 4, 2023
I knew it was coming and it still got me.
And it was two minutes early...
the government after sending out the national alert two minutes early pic.twitter.com/1bhWDTiz8Y— jacks 🔮 (@sapphospearl) October 4, 2023
Guess they wanted to keep us on our toes.
The more chainsaws, the better
We honestly tried for five chainsaws pic.twitter.com/b3buLYYhTW— Apogee Entertainment (@Apogee_Ent) October 4, 2023
You can never have too many.
Derrick Rose highlights
D-Rose turns 3⃣5⃣ today 🌹🎉— NBA (@NBA) October 4, 2023
Watch the top 35 plays of his career to celebrate 📹 pic.twitter.com/GB6ijeQZkn
Legendary.
The Vegas Jack-O-Lantern
Happy October y’all. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/KzUxyqpWrj— Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) October 3, 2023
The potential for the sphere is sky-high.
HSM 3 paved the way
Christopher nolan was so inspired he copied his flow with Inception two years later https://t.co/9pmG7MBIsc— rev (@whyrev) October 3, 2023
Is Chris Nolan a poor man's Kenny Ortega?
Retro Xbox merch
We went back to 2007 and brought you something.— Xbox (@Xbox) October 4, 2023
A new Heritage Collection drop celebrating the Xbox 360 and Halo 3 is available now: https://t.co/jRXOl6813H pic.twitter.com/YzEtLnsjYe
I'm a sucker for Xbox 360-era nostalgia.
Scaredy cat
Paranormal investigator. 👻 pic.twitter.com/5ZFoz0SLzN— cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) October 4, 2023
Look at the speed on that cat!
