Evening Reading - October 3, 2023

Hello, Shackers! It’s the first week of Spooky Month! We hope you’re ready to enjoy Halloween festivities across some of your favorite games, or perhaps try some new horror adventures (the indie gaming space is full of them!). We’ve seen some teases of Halloween events on the way today, but the hours are getting late and it’s about time we shut down this day of posting. With that said, here’s a nice new Evening Reading to take you into the mid-week. Please enjoy!

Welcome to Spooky Month!

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

It’s howling good time.

The Fall Shacknews Game Jam!

RomSteady on Cortex

The last Shacknews Game Jam was really cool and creative. Very interested to see what the Chatty community comes up with for the BLOOD theme!

Gonna need some Bat tissue to go with this one

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Not even Tim, Dick, Damien, or Barbara showed up. Brutal.

Start a fight in one easy step

We saw many of you were asking so we hope this helps! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/ZC4WAu9IpE — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) October 3, 2023

I pronounce Cait Sith’s name as “benchwarmer” since I don’t trust him not to kill my party with his limit break.

Baldur’s Gate 3 presents: The Nuke

i have a strategy in bg3 that i call "the nuke" where i sneak up on a boss, pickpocket them and stuff their pockets with like 10000 gold and then smack them with this. my current objective is gathering even more gold (the nuke fund) pic.twitter.com/OVWnpAwlhT — Noora (twitch affiliate arc) (@Nooramorph) October 1, 2023

The hilarious creativity of players in Baldur’s Gate 3 never fails to amaze.

Once you see, you can’t unsee

i hope the end gets to wear his originally intended outfit in the mgs3 remake pic.twitter.com/WRlGdJCZ2m — MAD...DIE! ☠️ マディ (@othatsraspberry) October 3, 2023

So who’s ready to fight the new and improved(?) The End?!

The stabbin’ snek has a point

Every day you have a choice 🙂 pic.twitter.com/JL4qSVgl6z — Wizard of Barge (@wizardofbarge) October 2, 2023

Eating, praying, and loving requires so much wasted movement. Stabbing required only one working articulate limb (or a very stretchy neck and strong job).

Elephant Mario 64

At least Mario can’t crush Yoshi’s back in the 64-verse.

Madden 25 Ultimate Swiftie Edition

😂😂😂



The internet remains undefeated pic.twitter.com/vaR0APs9MR — Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 3, 2023

As a Kansas City fan, it’s very weird watching so many people suddenly interested in my team because of the Kelce x Swift relationship, but it’s also pretty hilarious.

Kermit Trigger

Kermit x Chrono Trigger pic.twitter.com/HwpbRHvPwO — Pip (@artofpip) October 2, 2023

Frog the frog here, wielding the mighty Masamyoooone. We’ve got a really great show for you tonight!

And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this fine Tuesday, October 3.

Flaff doesn't always sit so pretty. Sometimes treats are involved. This may have been one of those times.

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. We hope you have a wonderful October. What are you up to this month? Getting your spooky on? Let us know in the Chatty below!