Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.6 patch notes
Bungie's 7.2.0.6 for Destiny 2 includes several balance tweaks.
The latest Destiny 2 update is here as Bungie has made several balance tweaks and adjustments to the game. Let’s dive right into the patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.6.
Activities
Seasonal Content
Spire of Savathûn
- Removed the mention to matchmaking in the Legend difficulty option.
Exotic Mission Rotator
Seraph Shield
- Fixed an issue where players going through the teleporter early were not receiving rewards at activity completion.
Raids and Dungeons
Crota's End
- Players who completed the Crota's End Challenge mode during the first 48 hours have been granted the A Broken Throne emblem.
- Acquiring the emblem will complete the All For One and the Superior Swordplay Triumphs.
Gameplay and Investment
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where Delicate Tomb was not receiving Unstoppable Round when this perk is active for Fusion Rifles.
- Weapon tuning for Checkmate only:
- Increased damage penalty on:
- Devil's Ruin charged laser beam - 10% to 15%
- Fighting Lion - 0% to 20%
- Bows - 0% to 10%
- Reduced damage penalty on:
- Sidearms - 10% to 5%
- Submachine Guns - 5% to 0%
- Scout Rifles - 10% to 9%
- Increased bonus damage on:
- Auto Rifles - 0% to 2%
- Pulse Rifles - 0% to 5%
- Reduced bonus damage on:
- Hand Cannons - 10% to 7%
- Corrected an issue where Vex Mythoclast was benefiting from the bonus damage for Special Ammo Fusion Rifles.
- Increased damage penalty on:
Abilities
Strand Titan
Banner of War
- Made some adjustments to visuals.
UI and UX
- Added a tutorial on how to crush Hive ghosts to the Lucent Hive story mission from the Timeline Reflections quests.
