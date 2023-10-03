Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.6 patch notes Bungie's 7.2.0.6 for Destiny 2 includes several balance tweaks.

The latest Destiny 2 update is here as Bungie has made several balance tweaks and adjustments to the game. Let’s dive right into the patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.6.

Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.6 patch notes



Source: Bungie

The following patch notes were published on the Destiny 2 website.

Activities

Seasonal Content

Spire of Savathûn

Removed the mention to matchmaking in the Legend difficulty option.

Exotic Mission Rotator

Seraph Shield

Fixed an issue where players going through the teleporter early were not receiving rewards at activity completion.

Raids and Dungeons

Crota's End

Players who completed the Crota's End Challenge mode during the first 48 hours have been granted the A Broken Throne emblem.

Acquiring the emblem will complete the All For One and the Superior Swordplay Triumphs.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Delicate Tomb was not receiving Unstoppable Round when this perk is active for Fusion Rifles.

Weapon tuning for Checkmate only:

Increased damage penalty on:

Devil's Ruin charged laser beam - 10% to 15% Fighting Lion - 0% to 20% Bows - 0% to 10% Reduced damage penalty on:

Sidearms - 10% to 5% Submachine Guns - 5% to 0% Scout Rifles - 10% to 9% Increased bonus damage on:

Auto Rifles - 0% to 2% Pulse Rifles - 0% to 5% Reduced bonus damage on:

Hand Cannons - 10% to 7% Corrected an issue where Vex Mythoclast was benefiting from the bonus damage for Special Ammo Fusion Rifles.



Abilities

Strand Titan

Banner of War

Made some adjustments to visuals.

UI and UX

Added a tutorial on how to crush Hive ghosts to the Lucent Hive story mission from the Timeline Reflections quests.

Those are the full list of changes in the Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.6 patch notes. Make Shacknews your home for everything Destiny 2.