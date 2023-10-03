New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.6 patch notes

Bungie's 7.2.0.6 for Destiny 2 includes several balance tweaks.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bungie
1

The latest Destiny 2 update is here as Bungie has made several balance tweaks and adjustments to the game. Let’s dive right into the patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.6.

Halloween 2021 Destiny 2 key art featuring three guardians.

Source: Bungie

The following patch notes were published on the Destiny 2 website.

Activities

Seasonal Content

Spire of Savathûn

  • Removed the mention to matchmaking in the Legend difficulty option.

Exotic Mission Rotator

Seraph Shield

  • Fixed an issue where players going through the teleporter early were not receiving rewards at activity completion.

Raids and Dungeons

Crota's End

  • Players who completed the Crota's End Challenge mode during the first 48 hours have been granted the A Broken Throne emblem.
  • Acquiring the emblem will complete the All For One and the Superior Swordplay Triumphs.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

  • Fixed an issue where Delicate Tomb was not receiving Unstoppable Round when this perk is active for Fusion Rifles.
  • Weapon tuning for Checkmate only:
    • Increased damage penalty on:
      • Devil's Ruin charged laser beam - 10% to 15%
      • Fighting Lion - 0% to 20%
      • Bows - 0% to 10%
    • Reduced damage penalty on:
      • Sidearms - 10% to 5%
      • Submachine Guns - 5% to 0%
      • Scout Rifles - 10% to 9%
    • Increased bonus damage on:
      • Auto Rifles - 0% to 2%
      • Pulse Rifles - 0% to 5%
    • Reduced bonus damage on:
      • Hand Cannons - 10% to 7%
      • Corrected an issue where Vex Mythoclast was benefiting from the bonus damage for Special Ammo Fusion Rifles.

Abilities

Strand Titan

Banner of War

  • Made some adjustments to visuals.

UI and UX

  • Added a tutorial on how to crush Hive ghosts to the Lucent Hive story mission from the Timeline Reflections quests.

Those are the full list of changes in the Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.6 patch notes. Make Shacknews your home for everything Destiny 2.



