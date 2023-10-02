Evening Reading - October 2, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Frostpunk 2 presents the question of how to live after the apocalypse passes
- Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster review: A fresh hand
- Ad Infinitum review: Familiar shades
- Shack Chat: What's your favorite soccer video game?
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a safe but reliable comeback
- Tesla (TSLA) reports 435,059 vehicle deliveries in Q3 2023, missing analyst estimates
- Epic Games Head of Publishing Strategy Sergiy Galyonkin leaves company
- Foundry is an upcoming sci-fi factory sim being published by Paradox Interactive
- Payday 3 matchmaking issues fixed, content update roadmap revealed
- Hideki Kamiya says Project GG's fate is in PlatinumGames' hands
Your daily dose of sudoku
Well would you look at that, it's time for some more puzzle solving!
More secrets in Elder Scroll to discover!
VaatiVidya is back at it again with more things you never knew.
The problem of old tires
Or tyres if you're from outside of the States. It's great to see people coming up with solutions to this.
Exercise and heart health
Let's learn about how to keep our tickers healthy.
Let's talk trains
RMTransit has some thoughts about metros.
Veritasium looks at IQ tests
I can't remember the last time I did an IQ test.
Devil Daggers
Have you played this game? It's so good.
The Humane AI Pin looks pretty interesting
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Keen to hear more about this little doodad.
Rom sees a good movie
RomSteady on Cortex
Barbie is an instant classic.
