Evening Reading - September 28, 2023

Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Update Trailer dropped. The update content update will be available later today at 8 p.m. ET. #SonicTheHedgehog #SonicFrontiers #SonicFrontiersTheFinalHorizon pic.twitter.com/GFrPAAPbmC — Shacknews (@shacknews) September 28, 2023

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Mr. T. pities da fool who doesn't get their booster shots

Thank GOD, thank GOD! I just got my Flu shot and COVID-19 Booster Vaccine! I feel great, thanks again to all the Doctors and Nurses on the front line! #stayinghealthy #IPityTheFool pic.twitter.com/tXKnftDVtq — Mr. T (@MrT) September 28, 2023

The treatment regimen I am currently on makes vaccines a bit more difficult for me, but I hope everyone who can get these shots get them soon.

Popcorn from across the Internet

Watermelon popcorn? In this economy?

Cucumber popcorn sounds absolutely disgusting.

Not necessarily popcorn, but corn nonetheless.

Eggo Brunch In A Jar Appalachian Sippin' Cream? In this economy?

Babe, what’s wrong? You’ve barely chugged your Eggo Brunch in a Jar Appalachian Sippin’ Cream pic.twitter.com/rKPDboLqRJ — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) September 27, 2023

For when you want breakfast, but also want to get wasted.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

The attention to detail in the film continues to surprise and delight me on repeat viewings.

Mega Ran is the man

Yeah, I am a Ran stan.

Sometimes things are not always as they seem

ancient architecture was truly beautiful pic.twitter.com/Llkx5n745c — Drifty (@Driftey_) September 25, 2023

Really makes you think.

Something about that picture puts a smile on my face.

JUST LIKE THAT, WHEN YOU LEAST EXPECT IT... OHIO HAPPENS!!!

Thank you, Tito!

Cleveland steals the spotlight in a new @NatGeo article, labeled as a “climate haven” among other northern U.S.

cities 📍 pic.twitter.com/686FT1OaIL — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) September 27, 2023

Cleveland is the new LA.

Today marks the 37th Anniversary of a Guinness World Record-breaking attempt held in Cleveland, Ohio.



1.4 million balloons were released into the air! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/qMI20Ghm0z — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) September 27, 2023

Never forget the great Balloonfest disaster of 1986.

Have you ever been picked up by the Dead Pool Cleveland Uber? 🚗🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JCRVTKtyzp — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) September 26, 2023

No one ever expects Deadpool Uber.

Prayers up for the legend Krayzie Bone.



The glue of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. pic.twitter.com/pTzZuv3t30 — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) September 25, 2023

Rest in peace, Krayzie Bone.

Richmond Town Square Mall has been demolished 🚜 pic.twitter.com/Is5F3Sh3aQ — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) September 25, 2023

Time moves on in Northeast Ohio.

Sports

Billy, this is Alexander Mattison. He's been one of the top handcuffs in fantasy football his entire career, and was a must-start when Dalvin Cook was out.



He's now the lead back with virtually no competition for touches.



His defect is he sucks. pic.twitter.com/tj8mnzL6cR — Jordan Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) September 15, 2023

My keeper pick in Fantasy Football has certainly sucked this season.

The scorebug was cruel to this man in a “Virginia” shirt pic.twitter.com/E3ebUOjyHJ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 23, 2023

That's a mighty fine shirt.

Ryan Day was about to chokeslam Lou Holtz.

Fake Coach Lou had some things to say on The Pat McAfee Show.

Bro so mad at Zach Wilson his teeth came out LMAOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/CpMEcCFNGf — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 24, 2023

You ever hate a QB so much that your teeth fell out?

This clip of a young Christian McCaffrey juking out a mascot and scoring a touchdown foreshadowed his future greatness 😂



He pulled a sharpie out of his sock, signed the ball and chucked it into the stands 😂



(Via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/GfLOj6dXXu — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 25, 2023

Christian McCaffrey has been juking people out of their shoes for decades.

Coach Prime has a solid head on his shoulders despite the Colorado Buffaloes getting slapped around last weekend. "I'm not new to this, I'm true to this, and I keep going."

“We going over to beat their tails in front of their wife and kids.”



Safe to say Roquan Smith is a little bit pumped up about the trip to Cleveland… #Ravens #RavensFlock @wjz pic.twitter.com/knhz1PqvC3 — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) September 27, 2023

Ravens week in Cleveland...

Happy 42nd Birthday to Asuka. Here she is dancing with Hikaru Shida & Syuri! pic.twitter.com/2AIAGDbRi8 — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) September 26, 2023

Happy birthday, Asuka. It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Prior to his Ring of Honor ceremony Sunday, former Texans’ standout J.J. Watt took out this full-page ad in the Houston Chronicle: pic.twitter.com/UrFpTgp3aM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2023

J.J. Watt did a lot for the city of Houston, and it is great to see him added to the Texans Ring of Honor this weekend.

Best of luck, Travis.

Taylor Swift met Andy Reid postgame pic.twitter.com/mbUq2vceU5 — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) September 25, 2023

Coach Reid playing 4D matchmaker chess.

Mac Jones is dirty.

Wild Kingdom

What a cutie.

pic.twitter.com/yFPeuABmY7 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 22, 2023

Do not eat kitty cat. Not even in this economy.

Bunnies!

There are two types of seals...🦭🦭😅 pic.twitter.com/JdAQrHwtlc — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 23, 2023

Which type of seal are you?

mama panda reunited with her cub after its trip to the vet pic.twitter.com/VKlT41CL9H — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 24, 2023

Nothing like a mother's love.

I love dogs who strut.

HUNGY pic.twitter.com/KzX340SWMY — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) September 25, 2023

This cat eats like me.

If you get a wet toothbrush and pet a cat with it,it supposedly reminds them getting clean by mother pic.twitter.com/KJx72WIigS — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) September 27, 2023

Don't forget to brush your pets.

he farts rainbows pic.twitter.com/F76Zaryidw — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 27, 2023

You ever fart a rainbow?

CUUTE pic.twitter.com/HphgHd0mwP — cat with confusing auras (@cat_auras) September 26, 2023

Cute little guy.

pic.twitter.com/7nlGuZl90h — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 27, 2023

Those eyes.

pic.twitter.com/423rcUcZpO — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 27, 2023

Cat and bird? Friends?

pic.twitter.com/pl0e2Y9TU8 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 27, 2023

Angy twins.

Belly rubs ftw.

Miscellaneous Internet Stuff

Every Kermit fall fit go so fucking hard, truly is his season pic.twitter.com/68DRZnBFRr — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) September 25, 2023

Kermit has got style!

Android users: “I love Android and hate iOS”



Also Android users: pic.twitter.com/oExOsXtNjw — Adan (@durreadan01) September 25, 2023

iPhone OS really is easier to use for a lot of people.

Ruh roh… Nintendo logo in Playstation blue? The ninjas are not pleased… pic.twitter.com/ACKePh51gr — Krysta Yang (@breath0air) September 26, 2023

A blue Nintendo logo? In China? In this economy?

The view from my hotel in Vegas. Actually speechless lol pic.twitter.com/sPNjBnaApZ — Malik Prince (@MalikPrince) September 26, 2023

Orb.

I would eat a croisshark. I will pay $50.

These people have *mastered* SEO pic.twitter.com/W2tGInNCrq — gaut (@0xgaut) September 26, 2023

When you just need a restaurant near you.

I went to Japan in 2016 and this was the coolest picture I took pic.twitter.com/fatzaim0Bs — chaomix (@chaomix) September 26, 2023

When you gotta go fast... to the bathroom.

Best story I've read this year pic.twitter.com/GKcBCMixNj — Madeleine Swann 🐙 (@MadeleineSwann) September 26, 2023

I love a story with a happy ending.

The YouTube algorithm appears to have shown me all crip walk tutorials and is now pushing videos of white people dancing. But I am already on the crip dance team.

I would fall over if I attempted these moves.

Apparently there is a new Voice-Filter feature in TikTok which tries very hard to generate a human voice, so people run it with all sorts of non-human sources and it's kind of hilarious.

Here is a link to the Hashtag: https://t.co/w2EpKCjeIe pic.twitter.com/3EO5xKsEek — Doron Adler (@Norod78) September 24, 2023

TikTok voice AI thing is creepy.

gale of waterdeep pic.twitter.com/OVyj3rpeKE — 🗡️🩸𝕹𝖊𝖔𝖝𝖎𝖊 𝕿𝖊𝖕𝖊𝖘 🦇 💀⚰️ bg3 brainrot (@Neoxiee) September 22, 2023

Just in time for Halloween.

Baja Blast from the J-Man would own.

My therapist: "the yassified Baldur's Gate 3 mobile ripoff isn't real, it can't hurt you!"



The yassified Baldur's Gate 3 mobile ripoff: pic.twitter.com/a4PCQ749gA — Dave @ Realms Deep (@DaveOshry) September 28, 2023

Yastarion is not real... Yastarion is not real.

Warren Buffett during market volatility. pic.twitter.com/oT8V0KdTKC — Brandon Beylo (@marketplunger1) September 27, 2023

How's your portfolio looking heading into Q4 2023?

