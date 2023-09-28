Evening Reading - September 28, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Epic Games reportedly laying off 900 employees
- Cocoon review: Whole wide worlds in your hands
- Marvel Snap September 28, 2023 patch notes nerf Galactus again
- Ryan Cohen named as new GameStop (GME) CEO effective immediately
- Cyberpunk 2077 voice actors & cast list
- GameStop (GME) CEO Ryan Cohen says 'Extreme frugality is required' for the company to survive
- Cities: Skylines 2 Xbox Series X/S & PS5 versions delayed to spring 2024
- Sega cancels Hyenas, Creative Assembly layoffs expected
- F-Zero 99 adds five new tracks
- Alan Wake 2 rejects your reality and substitutes its own
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Update Trailer dropped. The update content update will be available later today at 8 p.m. ET. #SonicTheHedgehog #SonicFrontiers #SonicFrontiersTheFinalHorizon pic.twitter.com/GFrPAAPbmC— Shacknews (@shacknews) September 28, 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Mr. T. pities da fool who doesn't get their booster shots
Thank GOD, thank GOD! I just got my Flu shot and COVID-19 Booster Vaccine! I feel great, thanks again to all the Doctors and Nurses on the front line! #stayinghealthy #IPityTheFool pic.twitter.com/tXKnftDVtq— Mr. T (@MrT) September 28, 2023
The treatment regimen I am currently on makes vaccines a bit more difficult for me, but I hope everyone who can get these shots get them soon.
September 28, 2023
Popcorn from across the Internet
Watermelon popcorn? In this economy?
Cucumber popcorn sounds absolutely disgusting.
Not necessarily popcorn, but corn nonetheless.
Eggo Brunch In A Jar Appalachian Sippin' Cream? In this economy?
Babe, what’s wrong? You’ve barely chugged your Eggo Brunch in a Jar Appalachian Sippin’ Cream pic.twitter.com/rKPDboLqRJ— Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) September 27, 2023
For when you want breakfast, but also want to get wasted.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
The Super Mario Bros. Movie rules.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
The attention to detail in the film continues to surprise and delight me on repeat viewings.
Mega Ran is the man
Yeah, I am a Ran stan.
Sometimes things are not always as they seem
ancient architecture was truly beautiful pic.twitter.com/Llkx5n745c— Drifty (@Driftey_) September 25, 2023
Really makes you think.
September 25, 2023
Something about that picture puts a smile on my face.
JUST LIKE THAT, WHEN YOU LEAST EXPECT IT... OHIO HAPPENS!!!
TITO SENDOFF! #ThanksTito pic.twitter.com/QfexTOIo5K— McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 28, 2023
Thank you, Tito!
Cleveland steals the spotlight in a new @NatGeo article, labeled as a “climate haven” among other northern U.S.— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) September 27, 2023
cities 📍 pic.twitter.com/686FT1OaIL
Cleveland is the new LA.
Today marks the 37th Anniversary of a Guinness World Record-breaking attempt held in Cleveland, Ohio.— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) September 27, 2023
1.4 million balloons were released into the air! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/qMI20Ghm0z
Never forget the great Balloonfest disaster of 1986.
Have you ever been picked up by the Dead Pool Cleveland Uber? 🚗🦸♂️ pic.twitter.com/JCRVTKtyzp— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) September 26, 2023
No one ever expects Deadpool Uber.
Prayers up for the legend Krayzie Bone.— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) September 25, 2023
The glue of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. pic.twitter.com/pTzZuv3t30
Rest in peace, Krayzie Bone.
Richmond Town Square Mall has been demolished 🚜 pic.twitter.com/Is5F3Sh3aQ— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) September 25, 2023
Time moves on in Northeast Ohio.
Sports
Billy, this is Alexander Mattison. He's been one of the top handcuffs in fantasy football his entire career, and was a must-start when Dalvin Cook was out.— Jordan Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) September 15, 2023
He's now the lead back with virtually no competition for touches.
His defect is he sucks. pic.twitter.com/tj8mnzL6cR
My keeper pick in Fantasy Football has certainly sucked this season.
The scorebug was cruel to this man in a “Virginia” shirt pic.twitter.com/E3ebUOjyHJ— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 23, 2023
That's a mighty fine shirt.
🗣️ TELL EM, COACH! pic.twitter.com/Se7zs18oHO— Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 24, 2023
Ryan Day was about to chokeslam Lou Holtz.
Fake Coach Lou had some things to say on The Pat McAfee Show.
Bro so mad at Zach Wilson his teeth came out LMAOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/CpMEcCFNGf— Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 24, 2023
You ever hate a QB so much that your teeth fell out?
This clip of a young Christian McCaffrey juking out a mascot and scoring a touchdown foreshadowed his future greatness 😂— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 25, 2023
He pulled a sharpie out of his sock, signed the ball and chucked it into the stands 😂
(Via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/GfLOj6dXXu
Christian McCaffrey has been juking people out of their shoes for decades.
Coach Prime has a solid head on his shoulders despite the Colorado Buffaloes getting slapped around last weekend. "I'm not new to this, I'm true to this, and I keep going."
“We going over to beat their tails in front of their wife and kids.”— WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) September 27, 2023
Safe to say Roquan Smith is a little bit pumped up about the trip to Cleveland… #Ravens #RavensFlock @wjz pic.twitter.com/knhz1PqvC3
Ravens week in Cleveland...
Happy 42nd Birthday to Asuka. Here she is dancing with Hikaru Shida & Syuri! pic.twitter.com/2AIAGDbRi8— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) September 26, 2023
Happy birthday, Asuka. It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!
Prior to his Ring of Honor ceremony Sunday, former Texans’ standout J.J. Watt took out this full-page ad in the Houston Chronicle: pic.twitter.com/UrFpTgp3aM— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2023
J.J. Watt did a lot for the city of Houston, and it is great to see him added to the Texans Ring of Honor this weekend.
https://t.co/U7ozuDKxnE pic.twitter.com/Wj93KG63eV— New Heights (@newheightshow) September 25, 2023
Best of luck, Travis.
Taylor Swift met Andy Reid postgame pic.twitter.com/mbUq2vceU5— Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) September 25, 2023
Coach Reid playing 4D matchmaker chess.
Mac Jones is dirty.
Wild Kingdom
That face...🐶☺️ pic.twitter.com/CBAvkTM0rm— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 22, 2023
What a cutie.
September 22, 2023
Do not eat kitty cat. Not even in this economy.
September 24, 2023
Bunnies!
There are two types of seals...🦭🦭😅 pic.twitter.com/JdAQrHwtlc— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 23, 2023
Which type of seal are you?
mama panda reunited with her cub after its trip to the vet pic.twitter.com/VKlT41CL9H— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 24, 2023
Nothing like a mother's love.
September 25, 2023
I love dogs who strut.
HUNGY pic.twitter.com/KzX340SWMY— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) September 25, 2023
This cat eats like me.
If you get a wet toothbrush and pet a cat with it,it supposedly reminds them getting clean by mother pic.twitter.com/KJx72WIigS— place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) September 27, 2023
Don't forget to brush your pets.
he farts rainbows pic.twitter.com/F76Zaryidw— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 27, 2023
You ever fart a rainbow?
CUUTE pic.twitter.com/HphgHd0mwP— cat with confusing auras (@cat_auras) September 26, 2023
Cute little guy.
September 27, 2023
Those eyes.
September 27, 2023
Cat and bird? Friends?
September 27, 2023
Angy twins.
September 27, 2023
Belly rubs ftw.
Miscellaneous Internet Stuff
Every Kermit fall fit go so fucking hard, truly is his season pic.twitter.com/68DRZnBFRr— John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) September 25, 2023
Kermit has got style!
Android users: “I love Android and hate iOS”— Adan (@durreadan01) September 25, 2023
Also Android users: pic.twitter.com/oExOsXtNjw
iPhone OS really is easier to use for a lot of people.
Ruh roh… Nintendo logo in Playstation blue? The ninjas are not pleased… pic.twitter.com/ACKePh51gr— Krysta Yang (@breath0air) September 26, 2023
A blue Nintendo logo? In China? In this economy?
The view from my hotel in Vegas. Actually speechless lol pic.twitter.com/sPNjBnaApZ— Malik Prince (@MalikPrince) September 26, 2023
Orb.
croisshark pic.twitter.com/zmF5VydvCJ— messed up foods (@messedupfoods) September 26, 2023
I would eat a croisshark. I will pay $50.
These people have *mastered* SEO pic.twitter.com/W2tGInNCrq— gaut (@0xgaut) September 26, 2023
When you just need a restaurant near you.
I went to Japan in 2016 and this was the coolest picture I took pic.twitter.com/fatzaim0Bs— chaomix (@chaomix) September 26, 2023
When you gotta go fast... to the bathroom.
Best story I've read this year pic.twitter.com/GKcBCMixNj— Madeleine Swann 🐙 (@MadeleineSwann) September 26, 2023
I love a story with a happy ending.
The YouTube algorithm appears to have shown me all crip walk tutorials and is now pushing videos of white people dancing. But I am already on the crip dance team.
I would fall over if I attempted these moves.
Apparently there is a new Voice-Filter feature in TikTok which tries very hard to generate a human voice, so people run it with all sorts of non-human sources and it's kind of hilarious.— Doron Adler (@Norod78) September 24, 2023
Here is a link to the Hashtag: https://t.co/w2EpKCjeIe pic.twitter.com/3EO5xKsEek
TikTok voice AI thing is creepy.
gale of waterdeep pic.twitter.com/OVyj3rpeKE— 🗡️🩸𝕹𝖊𝖔𝖝𝖎𝖊 𝕿𝖊𝖕𝖊𝖘 🦇 💀⚰️ bg3 brainrot (@Neoxiee) September 22, 2023
Just in time for Halloween.
September 27, 2023
Baja Blast from the J-Man would own.
My therapist: "the yassified Baldur's Gate 3 mobile ripoff isn't real, it can't hurt you!"— Dave @ Realms Deep (@DaveOshry) September 28, 2023
The yassified Baldur's Gate 3 mobile ripoff: pic.twitter.com/a4PCQ749gA
Yastarion is not real... Yastarion is not real.
Warren Buffett during market volatility. pic.twitter.com/oT8V0KdTKC— Brandon Beylo (@marketplunger1) September 27, 2023
How's your portfolio looking heading into Q4 2023?
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 28, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 28, 2023
-
BUMP for some popcorn :O
https://i.imgur.com/luFBaQI.mp4
-