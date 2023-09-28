New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 28, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Mr. T. pities da fool who doesn't get their booster shots

The treatment regimen I am currently on makes vaccines a bit more difficult for me, but I hope everyone who can get these shots get them soon.

Popcorn from across the Internet

Watermelon popcorn? In this economy?

Cucumber popcorn sounds absolutely disgusting.

Not necessarily popcorn, but corn nonetheless.

Eggo Brunch In A Jar Appalachian Sippin' Cream? In this economy?

For when you want breakfast, but also want to get wasted.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

The Super Mario Bros. Movie rules.

The attention to detail in the film continues to surprise and delight me on repeat viewings. 

Mega Ran is the man

Yeah, I am a Ran stan. 

Sometimes things are not always as they seem

Really makes you think.

Something about that picture puts a smile on my face.

JUST LIKE THAT, WHEN YOU LEAST EXPECT IT... OHIO HAPPENS!!!

Thank you, Tito!

Cleveland is the new LA.

Never forget the great Balloonfest disaster of 1986.

No one ever expects Deadpool Uber.

Rest in peace, Krayzie Bone.

Time moves on in Northeast Ohio.

Sports

My keeper pick in Fantasy Football has certainly sucked this season.

That's a mighty fine shirt.

Ryan Day was about to chokeslam Lou Holtz.

Fake Coach Lou had some things to say on The Pat McAfee Show.

You ever hate a QB so much that your teeth fell out?

Christian McCaffrey has been juking people out of their shoes for decades.

Coach Prime has a solid head on his shoulders despite the Colorado Buffaloes getting slapped around last weekend. "I'm not new to this, I'm true to this, and I keep going."

Ravens week in Cleveland...

Happy birthday, Asuka. It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

J.J. Watt did a lot for the city of Houston, and it is great to see him added to the Texans Ring of Honor this weekend.

Best of luck, Travis.

Coach Reid playing 4D matchmaker chess.

Mac Jones is dirty.

Wild Kingdom

What a cutie.

Do not eat kitty cat. Not even in this economy.

Bunnies!

Which type of seal are you?

Nothing like a mother's love.

I love dogs who strut.

This cat eats like me.

Don't forget to brush your pets.

You ever fart a rainbow?

Cute little guy.

Those eyes.

Cat and bird? Friends?

Angy twins.

Belly rubs ftw.

Miscellaneous Internet Stuff

Kermit has got style!

iPhone OS really is easier to use for a lot of people.

A blue Nintendo logo? In China? In this economy?

Orb.

I would eat a croisshark. I will pay $50.

When you just need a restaurant near you.

When you gotta go fast... to the bathroom.

I love a story with a happy ending.

The YouTube algorithm appears to have shown me all crip walk tutorials and is now pushing videos of white people dancing. But I am already on the crip dance team.

I would fall over if I attempted these moves.

TikTok voice AI thing is creepy.

Just in time for Halloween.

Baja Blast from the J-Man would own.

Yastarion is not real... Yastarion is not real.

How's your portfolio looking heading into Q4 2023?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 28, 2023. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

