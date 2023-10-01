New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - October 1, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's unwind with an hour-long session of puzzle solving.

A new Super Mario 64 speedrun discovery?

In this economy? Who would have imagined we'd still be discovering tricks in Super Mario 64.

Learning about Brisbane's railway system

Apparently it's under-appreciated? I don't know about that. I've always appreciated the train system.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

He's a B+ man on his way to becoming an A+ man

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

He's gunnin' for that top spot.

It's spooky season right now!

SerfaSam on Cortex

This year has ZOOMED.

Bill's been loving Cyberpunk 2077

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Have you booted it back up yet?

Don't shoot it

GBurke59 on Cortex

DON'T SHOOT IT

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

I love this photo of Rad, it looks like he's taking a selfie. Look at his fluffy tummy!

I love this photo of Rad, it looks like he's taking a selfie. Look at his fluffy tummy!

Sam's ginger cat Rad taking a selfie

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola