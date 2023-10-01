Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Let's unwind with an hour-long session of puzzle solving.
A new Super Mario 64 speedrun discovery?
In this economy? Who would have imagined we'd still be discovering tricks in Super Mario 64.
Learning about Brisbane's railway system
Apparently it's under-appreciated? I don't know about that. I've always appreciated the train system.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
He's a B+ man on his way to becoming an A+ man
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
He's gunnin' for that top spot.
It's spooky season right now!
SerfaSam on Cortex
This year has ZOOMED.
Bill's been loving Cyberpunk 2077
x-Rumpo-x on Cortex
Have you booted it back up yet?
Don't shoot it
GBurke59 on Cortex
DON'T SHOOT IT
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Dance, Dance - Fall Out Boy
- F.I.G.H.T. - Unwritten Law
- Kill for Metal - Iron Fire
- Notice of Eviction - The Bronx
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Cocoon review: Whole wide worlds in your hands
- Alan Wake 2 rejects your reality and substitutes its own
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai review: The heart and the cards
- Dragon's Dogma 2 steals our heart and runs away with it
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!
I love this photo of Rad, it looks like he's taking a selfie. Look at his fluffy tummy!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - October 1, 2023