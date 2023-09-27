Evening Reading - September 27, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Counter-Strike 2 is out!

Good luck out there, folks.

AKI's Lakers colorway

AKI, WHAT ARE YOU DOING SLITHERING ON THE GROUND, THE LAKERS NEED YOU! pic.twitter.com/XEjO1rsabz — Ultima 🔜 Sonic Symphony (@UltimaShadowX) September 27, 2023

LeBron only has so many years left, AKI.

Speaking of SF6

⚠️ ¡ES HOY! ⚠️#StreetFighter6 now supports Latin American Spanish in subtitles and other texts! 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/jCKLBo07PY — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 27, 2023

Great addition. Good stuff, Capcom.

Doggy interview

Dog accidentally attends a news interview pic.twitter.com/Ibzhw9m52D — out of context dogs (@contextdogs) September 27, 2023

Personally, I'd love to hear his perspective.

P00P Night baby!

ITS POOP NIGHT IN BASEBALL!!!! pic.twitter.com/wEsF3cLYKf — llbll (@BIH_WEE) September 26, 2023

Orioles are better than both of them, I fear.

The Miami Dolphins call their shot

"We're gonna do the celebration when we score right here."@Tua really spoke the @cheetah touchdown AND the dance into existence. 🔥 (via @NFLFilms)#InsideTheNFL Tuesdays at 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/le1TaAxBkO — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2023

This was just cold-blooded. I almost feel bad for Denver.

Transparent Analogue Pockets

Analogue Pocket - Transparent Limited Editions.

Available in highly limited quantities.



$249.99



On sale: Sep 29th, 8am PDT.

Shipping in: 2 weeks.



See more info at https://t.co/UCfveS6bwL pic.twitter.com/Ag2vysO2UO — Analogue (@analogue) September 25, 2023

I'd be excited if I knew I could actually get one...

Black bear crashes the party

Black people are hilarious pic.twitter.com/edevWNpZdm — Quíshā (@kissmequi) September 24, 2023

I'd dove right over the railing, no question.

