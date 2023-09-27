Evening Reading - September 27, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Horizon Forbidden West journeys onto PC in early 2024
- Latest round of Blizzard layoffs target Hearthstone team
- Remnant 2 has three major DLCs planned
- Payday 3 devs address matchmaking issues & reconsider always-online requirement
- Meta announced multiple AI program rollouts during Meta Connect 2023
- Jony Ive and OpenAI may be collaborating on AI hardware project
- FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposes the return of Net Neutrality
- Counter-Strike 2 officially launches on PC today
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Counter-Strike 2 is out!
Good luck out there, folks.
AKI's Lakers colorway
AKI, WHAT ARE YOU DOING SLITHERING ON THE GROUND, THE LAKERS NEED YOU! pic.twitter.com/XEjO1rsabz— Ultima 🔜 Sonic Symphony (@UltimaShadowX) September 27, 2023
LeBron only has so many years left, AKI.
Speaking of SF6
⚠️ ¡ES HOY! ⚠️#StreetFighter6 now supports Latin American Spanish in subtitles and other texts! 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/jCKLBo07PY— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 27, 2023
Great addition. Good stuff, Capcom.
Doggy interview
Dog accidentally attends a news interview pic.twitter.com/Ibzhw9m52D— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) September 27, 2023
Personally, I'd love to hear his perspective.
P00P Night baby!
ITS POOP NIGHT IN BASEBALL!!!! pic.twitter.com/wEsF3cLYKf— llbll (@BIH_WEE) September 26, 2023
Orioles are better than both of them, I fear.
The Miami Dolphins call their shot
"We're gonna do the celebration when we score right here."@Tua really spoke the @cheetah touchdown AND the dance into existence. 🔥 (via @NFLFilms)#InsideTheNFL Tuesdays at 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/le1TaAxBkO— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2023
This was just cold-blooded. I almost feel bad for Denver.
Transparent Analogue Pockets
Analogue Pocket - Transparent Limited Editions.— Analogue (@analogue) September 25, 2023
Available in highly limited quantities.
$249.99
On sale: Sep 29th, 8am PDT.
Shipping in: 2 weeks.
See more info at https://t.co/UCfveS6bwL pic.twitter.com/Ag2vysO2UO
I'd be excited if I knew I could actually get one...
Black bear crashes the party
Black people are hilarious pic.twitter.com/edevWNpZdm— Quíshā (@kissmequi) September 24, 2023
I'd dove right over the railing, no question.
