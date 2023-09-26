Evening Reading - September 26, 2023

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. We’ve reached the end of another Tuesday, and so comes the time in which we end our day of posting. You know what that means: It’s Evening Reading time. We hope you’ve enjoyed our content today, so let’s round it out right.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

WGA gets the bag

The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. Today, our Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board, and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. The strike ends at 12:01 am. Check out our deal at https://t.co/c0ULMXhPL7. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/7z8kw9xI1p — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) September 27, 2023

Well-earned. So much commitment to all involved, and now hopefully the writers will be rewarded for their efforts.

Asuka wants you to stop being so impulsive with your gaming

But she also got merc’d by drones in Evangelion, so what does she really know in the end?

Does Mortal Kombat 1 have P1/P2 advantage?

Has there ever been a fighting game with this bizarre of a P1 advantage?



TLDR: In Mortal Kombat 1, certain combos only work for player 1, but not for player 2, regardless of what side of the screen they are on. https://t.co/o2mbMDZPuY — Rip (@reepal) September 26, 2023

This is absolutely wild if true. The game is still very fun to play, but it’s wild to think you could lose a match specifically by dropping a combo because you were Player 2.

Lionel Hutz, Babysitter At Law

Well negotiated, Mr. Hutz.

AKI is on the way!

A.K.I. slithers in tomorrow!

You're addicted to her.

Don't you know that she's toxic. pic.twitter.com/DqoIW5jUfK — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 26, 2023

Are you ready for a touch of poison? We hope so. AKI will be in Street Fighter 6 starting tomorrow.

Meet the Croisshark

Da-duh… da-duh… da-duh-da-duh-da-duh-da-delicious.

Some fine advice for your quest

Gotta stock up on TP if you’re going to survive your fantasy RPG journey.

And now… From CORTEX!!!

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

It was Marisa’s birthday yesterday. I celebrated by sharing the most punchable face she has punched.

Cyberpunk 2077 glamor shots

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

I need to check out what 2.0 has to offer, but Bill is making it look gorgeous.

F-Zero 99 is still real

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

It’s been days and we haven’t woken up from this dream. What a time to be alive. Thank you, Nintendo!

Ambient Jams for your evening

This weekend, I was listening to a lot of KOF15. I really like the carnival theme that goes with Kronen’s team. Just a great track and awesome to work to.

And there you have it, your Evening Reading for this fine September 26, 2023.

Silo sometimes uses our couch armrest as a bar to beg for treats. It's hard to say no to that face.

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great night. We’ll see you tomorrow!