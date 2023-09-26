Evening Reading - September 26, 2023

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. We’ve reached the end of another Tuesday, and so comes the time in which we end our day of posting. You know what that means: It’s Evening Reading time. We hope you’ve enjoyed our content today, so let’s round it out right.
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
WGA gets the bag
The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. Today, our Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board, and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. The strike ends at 12:01 am. Check out our deal at https://t.co/c0ULMXhPL7. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/7z8kw9xI1p— Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) September 27, 2023
Well-earned. So much commitment to all involved, and now hopefully the writers will be rewarded for their efforts.
Asuka wants you to stop being so impulsive with your gaming
September 26, 2023
But she also got merc’d by drones in Evangelion, so what does she really know in the end?
Does Mortal Kombat 1 have P1/P2 advantage?
Has there ever been a fighting game with this bizarre of a P1 advantage?— Rip (@reepal) September 26, 2023
TLDR: In Mortal Kombat 1, certain combos only work for player 1, but not for player 2, regardless of what side of the screen they are on. https://t.co/o2mbMDZPuY
This is absolutely wild if true. The game is still very fun to play, but it’s wild to think you could lose a match specifically by dropping a combo because you were Player 2.
Lionel Hutz, Babysitter At Law
"Still got it." pic.twitter.com/PpM4CfQNOb— The Simpsons (@Simpsons_tweets) September 26, 2023
Well negotiated, Mr. Hutz.
AKI is on the way!
A.K.I. slithers in tomorrow!— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 26, 2023
You're addicted to her.
Don't you know that she's toxic. pic.twitter.com/DqoIW5jUfK
Are you ready for a touch of poison? We hope so. AKI will be in Street Fighter 6 starting tomorrow.
Meet the Croisshark
croisshark pic.twitter.com/zmF5VydvCJ— messed up foods (@messedupfoods) September 26, 2023
Da-duh… da-duh… da-duh-da-duh-da-duh-da-delicious.
Some fine advice for your quest
September 26, 2023
Gotta stock up on TP if you’re going to survive your fantasy RPG journey.
And now… From CORTEX!!!
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
It was Marisa’s birthday yesterday. I celebrated by sharing the most punchable face she has punched.
Cyberpunk 2077 glamor shots
x-Rumpo-x on Cortex
I need to check out what 2.0 has to offer, but Bill is making it look gorgeous.
F-Zero 99 is still real
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
It’s been days and we haven’t woken up from this dream. What a time to be alive. Thank you, Nintendo!
Ambient Jams for your evening
This weekend, I was listening to a lot of KOF15. I really like the carnival theme that goes with Kronen’s team. Just a great track and awesome to work to.
