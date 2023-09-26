Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.5 patch notes Bungie has delivered the list of patch notes for Destiny Update 7.2.0.5.

The latest Destiny 2 update has arrived. Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.5 is rolling out now, and Bungie has shared the list of changes included. Let’s dive into the patch notes.

Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.5 patch notes



Activities

Iron Banner

Players now have a chance to earn Iron Banner engrams at the end of every Iron Banner match. Wins have a higher drop chance.

Trials of Osiris

Slightly tuned the spawning zones for Burnout.

Competitive

The Vermillion Defender emblem can now be reacquired from Collections.

Crucible

Fixed several out-of-bounds spots in the Multiplex map.

Fixed an issue in Disjunction where players could spawn under the map.

Raids and Dungeons

Crota's End

Crota's End loot pool has been modified to have a more balanced distribution of armor pieces.

This change only affects armor. Weapon drops remain as before.

This is the new loot pool, per encounter:

Abyss: helmet, gauntlets, and chest armor

Oversoul Throne Bridge: gauntlets, chest armor, and leg armor

Ir Yut: chest armor, leg armor, and class item

Crota, Son of Oryx: leg armor, class item, and helmet

Eidolon's Ally can now be reacquired from Collections with the correct purchase requirements.

Fixed the Spoils of Conquest Triumph to only require the player to find two hidden chests.

There was never a third chest to find.

Nightfalls

Heist Battleground Mars

Reduced combatant count and frequency during some encounters in higher difficulty levels.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue where Astrocyte Verse was applying the Volatile debuff to unintended objects.

Fixed an issue where having too many perks active at the same time could kick players to orbit.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Shotguns had more damage falloff than intended when aiming sights down.

Fixed an issue where Special Ammo could be generated by swapping weapons very quickly.

Fixed an issue where Necrochasm's Cursed Thrall Arc explosions dealt less damage than intended to combatants.

Updated the Necrochasm Catalyst description to reflect the requirements needed.

The Catalyst unlocks after obtaining 35 Essences of the Oversoul, no combatant defeats needed.



Abilities

Strand Warlock

Weavewalk

While the player is in Weavewalk, Arc Soul and No Time To Explain drones deal reduced damage. Any perched Threadlings deployed while the player is in Weavewalk will deal reduced damage. Players can no longer dunk the Spark while in Weavewalk.

While carrying the Spark, the damage resistance provided by Weavewalk is reduced.



Artifact

Fixed an issue where Monochromatic Maestro was not working with Strand.

Fixed an issue where Elemental Munitions was granting more Special and Heavy Ammo than intended in combination with the Whirling Maelstrom Strand Hunter Aspect.

Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed an issue where the High Energy Crucible bounty did not progress on energy weapon kills.

Fixed an issue where the description of the Ritual Violence Seasonal Challenge was asking for combatant kills from Season of the Witch activities instead of ritual playlists.

UI and UX

Fixed an issue where the Featured Quest tile had higher cursor friction than intended.

The description of Savathûn's Spire now properly reflects its two difficulty options.

General

The Season Pass will now properly reflect Pass ownership state for the Rank 71 reward.

The Dance Off emote now correctly reflects its additional effects when viewed in Eververse.

Those are your patch notes for Destiny Update 7.2.0.5. Bookmark our Destiny 2 home page and make it your one-stop shop.