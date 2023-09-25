Evening Reading - September 25, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a seemingly simple 4x4 sudoku today. Just kidding! It looks quite tough.

Avoid injury when running!

Running is great but it sure can be brutal on the muscles and joints.

Making paper

Send is straight to Scranton.

How did peasants travel?

Did they all walk everywhere? Did they own mules or horses to ride?

Any fellow Aussies out there looking to retire early?

What do you think of this bloke's thoughts? It goes without saying, this is not advice and you should always speak with a professional planner.

Pairing wines with pasta dishes

This fella knows his wine.

Salt has managed to 3-man Ir Yut on Master

These guys are just so damn good. How did they manage to get around the DDoS attacks?

Datto does Super Mario 64 speedruns

I love that he's branching out into speedruns.

Eating fish oil

Omega-3 is pretty good for you. What happens when you consume it in tablet form though?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Take a look at this photo of Rad sleeping. He loves curling up tight so his feet are near his face. It's extremely cute.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.