Weekend Discussion - September 23, 2023

It's Saturday and it's time for a new Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Welcome to dystopia!

Tune in November 22 as Netflix misses the entire point of what Squid Game was about in the first place!

The final Geek-down continues

Still enjoying what's left of Geek before she calls it a streaming career in December.

It's thinking

Maximilian and the YoVideogames crew celebrate 24 years of Dreamcast with a few classic Dreamcast racers.

Colorful

Here's your weekend dose of education, as PBS' Otherwords tells us the origins of colors, including which came first: orange the color or orange the fruit? Orange you glad you're about to find out?

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Shakira!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola