Evening Reading - September 21, 2023

Membership in the Fast Food Secrets Club comes with privileges

That's certainly one way to get out of a ticket. Did you know this Home Depot hack?

Popcorn videos from across the Internet

Fancy.

Yummy!

Grape Popcorn?

Clips of the great Muhammad Ali

Say his name.

Say his name.

Sports

Remembering this hysterical Medvedev & Bublik point



Daniil gets called for a hindrance after apologizing to Sasha for hitting him with a ball.



“Can you imagine how stupid this call is? This is gonna be on Tennis Tv, bro”



Bublik’s laugh says it all 😂



pic.twitter.com/yP5JcMifcE — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 7, 2023

How can a tennis player hinder themself?

Jaire Alexander has a future on the mic.

Embracing and rebranding CTE is so very AB.

Your Shaqnews for the evening. Shaq was most certainly robbed of his MVP.

Two straight weeks, Seahawks’ QB Geno Smith has been involved in the sound byte of the week.



Last week, he had Aaron Donald coming at him; this week, it was an official. pic.twitter.com/yJLHGRO8YG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023

LOL at "I'm talking to America here."

Hug it out guys, hug it out pic.twitter.com/3q0FIdBLcm — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) September 21, 2023

I think a lot of da Bears fans could use a hug from Justin Fields this week.

Guaranteed to give you all the feels 🥰@josh_dobbs1 pic.twitter.com/YthHpoC9x9 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 21, 2023

Good on Josh Dobbs and Ellie.

"They're going fast and left!"

Matt Ryan made his broadcasting debut today ... and they really didn't have to do this to him.



Ryan's face as soon as "28-3" comes out of his mouth 😂pic.twitter.com/FdoT16JDKo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2023

They didn't have to do Matt Ryan this dirty.

Table tennis pump fakes? In this economy?

Wild Kingdom

Kitty cat works hard for the money.

I love nugget.

Bunny!

Be nice to dogs.

reset the counter pic.twitter.com/VphNrCTvoX — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) September 12, 2023

Cats need to be nice to humans too.

Cat marine biologists.

We love Harvey.

Bunny ready for a trip.

Starfield? In this economy?

Blowing up 10,000 cheese on the moon in Starfield, every single one has fully simulated low gravity physics pic.twitter.com/l1Sv7HipuL — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 12, 2023

Exploding space potatoes? In this economy?

Now Bethesda who designed this one 😂 pic.twitter.com/0ka28KunK4 — JayRock (@JAAY_ROCK_) September 12, 2023

That doesn't look like a space potato...

Reddit user ViperMaclidis was having a bad day, so they decided to create a burger ship in Starfield to make themselves feel better! Mods used to create this:

Ship Builder Tolerance Tweaks: https://t.co/AF8HWt8EI2

Shipyards Unlocked: https://t.co/OPIFncLuat #Starfield pic.twitter.com/MdoEAZr1Lr — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) September 20, 2023

Hamburger spaceships? In this economy?

Just when you least expect it... OHIO HAPPENS

Never forget David Bowie’s biggest regret in life was saying once it was “great to be in Cincinnati” pic.twitter.com/IlYcX1uPDE — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 10, 2023

One of Bowie's greatest regrets is saying that it was "great to be in Cincinnati." It wasn't.

Only in Cleveland, Ohio 😂😭😭



Why weren’t you at the Taco Bell Punk Show on W. 117th yesterday? 🌮🤘 pic.twitter.com/SGiG6fxL9N — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) September 11, 2023

I bet Bowie would have pulled up to this Cleveland Taco Bell for the punk show in the parking lot.

Following today's game, "Voice of the #Browns" & #3News' own Jim Donovan announced he will be going on medical leave as his treatment for leukemia continues.



"I promise I'll be a listener, and I'll be back as soon as I can," Jimmy declared Sunday ❤https://t.co/4vbtkL5sdl pic.twitter.com/FHigfZUZ0k — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) September 10, 2023

Best wishes to Jim Donovan as he battles leukemia.

Yin and Yang of racism in sports

Max Kellerman dropping the realest shit ever said on First Take



Stephen A - “that’s nice” pic.twitter.com/4mPs93HEVT — Gmane (@GmaneBoxing) September 16, 2023

On the one hand, there is Max Kellerman's very thoughtful statement above.

Then on the other hand we have these racist Alabama fans yelling horrible things at Texas players.

Grab bag of random things

What a great tutorial.

Four!

Mangos are delicious.

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

TJ is in Iceland.

This is one of the best Zoom bombs in the history of the Internet.

Biggie Smalls was the illest.

Have you thanked Nintendo for F-Zero 99?

Shacknews Dev Update

We actually shipped some updates tonight.

We pushed several updates for Shacknews Cortex Shouts tonight:

Fixed bug that affected displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button

Fixed image bug on the article pages of Shouts on mobile browsers

Clicking on Shacknews Cortex Profile images will now take users to the corresponding Profile page.

Things we are working on:

Brand new unannounced project After assessing the state of Cortex and Shackpets, we have determined that there is a better use of our time between now and the end of the year. We are still going to be working on Cortex Shouts updates, but Shackpets updates are going to be pushed back. We have learned quite a bit from the rollouts of Cortex, Shackpets, and Shouts.

Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts.

Shackpets Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation Working on an update to adhere to Google Play's upcoming changes.



