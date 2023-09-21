New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 21, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Membership in the Fast Food Secrets Club comes with privileges

That's certainly one way to get out of a ticket. Did you know this Home Depot hack?

Popcorn videos from across the Internet

Fancy.

Yummy!

Grape Popcorn?

Clips of the great Muhammad Ali

Say his name.

Say his name.

Sports

How can a tennis player hinder themself?

Jaire Alexander has a future on the mic.

Embracing and rebranding CTE is so very AB.

Your Shaqnews for the evening. Shaq was most certainly robbed of his MVP.

LOL at "I'm talking to America here."

I think a lot of da Bears fans could use a hug from Justin Fields this week.

Good on Josh Dobbs and Ellie.

"They're going fast and left!"

They didn't have to do Matt Ryan this dirty.

Table tennis pump fakes? In this economy?

Wild Kingdom

Kitty cat works hard for the money.

I love nugget.

Bunny!

Be nice to dogs.

Cats need to be nice to humans too.

Cat marine biologists.

We love Harvey.

Bunny ready for a trip.

Starfield? In this economy?

Exploding space potatoes? In this economy?

That doesn't look like a space potato...

Hamburger spaceships? In this economy?

Just when you least expect it... OHIO HAPPENS

One of Bowie's greatest regrets is saying that it was "great to be in Cincinnati." It wasn't.

I bet Bowie would have pulled up to this Cleveland Taco Bell for the punk show in the parking lot.

Best wishes to Jim Donovan as he battles leukemia.

Yin and Yang of racism in sports

On the one hand, there is Max Kellerman's very thoughtful statement above.

Then on the other hand we have these racist Alabama fans yelling horrible things at Texas players.

Grab bag of random things

What a great tutorial.

Four!

Mangos are delicious.

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

TJ is in Iceland.

This is one of the best Zoom bombs in the history of the Internet.

Biggie Smalls was the illest.

Have you thanked Nintendo for F-Zero 99?

Shacknews Dev Update

New Shacknews Cortex logo.
We actually shipped some updates tonight.

We pushed several updates for Shacknews Cortex Shouts tonight:

  • Fixed bug that affected displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button
  • Fixed image bug on the article pages of Shouts on mobile browsers
  • Clicking on Shacknews Cortex Profile images will now take users to the corresponding Profile page.

Things we are working on:

  • Brand new unannounced project
    • After assessing the state of Cortex and Shackpets, we have determined that there is a better use of our time between now and the end of the year.
    • We are still going to be working on Cortex Shouts updates, but Shackpets updates are going to be pushed back.
    • We have learned quite a bit from the rollouts of Cortex, Shackpets, and Shouts.
  • Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts.
  • Shackpets
    • Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users
    • Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation
    • Working on an update to adhere to Google Play's upcoming changes.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 21, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

