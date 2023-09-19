Evening Reading - September 19, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A cool milestone for Osama

Hey friends!



I just wrapped up my first day at @brasslionent as Lead Gameplay Designer!



The team is full of lovely people, the studio's values align with mine, and I'm really excited about what we're making! pic.twitter.com/1F238z9ezb — Osama Dorias (@osamadorias) September 18, 2023

Congrats, dude!

Move over Rocket League, it's F-Zero 99 time

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Hooray for kicking bad habits

Going on a killer vacation

Stunning as always, Billy.

New Percy Jackson trailer

I'm tired of waiting. I need this show in me veins right now. Give it to me!

Mortal Kombat 1-themed drinks

Last week @WarnerBrosUK invited us to lay on drinks at their #MK1 launch



I make no apologies for “Test Your Sprite” making the cut pic.twitter.com/EBwyg6bZVt — Loading Bar(s) (@LoadingBar) September 18, 2023

I'm jealous of how clever some of these are.

UFC 5 gameplay reveal

The rare non-annual sports franchise. Looking forward to this one.

Music rec

Just sharing a song that's been in constant rotation for me lately.

New Short film trailer

Teaser trailer to my short film “Je t’aime, Julie” based on the chronicles of Julie D’aubigny who is a bisexual swordswoman in the 17th century ⚔️



Directed by Me and my brother!



We are doing a festival run at the moment and using this as a proof of concept for a feature… pic.twitter.com/I2mGdMQKi5 — Fiona Nova (@FionaNova) August 25, 2023

Je t’aime, Julie looks dope! Support small filmmakers!

