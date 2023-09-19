New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 19, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A cool milestone for Osama

Congrats, dude!

Move over Rocket League, it's F-Zero 99 time

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Hooray for kicking bad habits

Going on a killer vacation

Stunning as always, Billy.

New Percy Jackson trailer

I'm tired of waiting. I need this show in me veins right now. Give it to me!

Mortal Kombat 1-themed drinks

I'm jealous of how clever some of these are.

UFC 5 gameplay reveal

The rare non-annual sports franchise. Looking forward to this one.

Music rec

Just sharing a song that's been in constant rotation for me lately.

New Short film trailer

Je t’aime, Julie looks dope! Support small filmmakers!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Peter, Gwen, and Miles from Into the Spider-Verse.
I have a weird tingly feeling telling me to open Shackpets and vote on some matches.
Source: Sony Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

