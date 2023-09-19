Evening Reading - September 19, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Xbox Series X console refresh detailed in FTC documents
- Fallout 3 Remastered, Dishonored 3 & Doom Year Zero leaked in Microsoft documents
- Minecraft 1.20.30 update patch notes add crawling
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 brings Zombies into the MW universe
- Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 brings back a year's worth of skins and game modes
- Microsoft AI researchers mistakenly leak 38TB of data
- Phil Spencer discussed Xbox acquiring Nintendo or Warner Bros. Games in 2020 email
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets new DualSense features and graphical upgrades
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
A cool milestone for Osama
Hey friends!— Osama Dorias (@osamadorias) September 18, 2023
I just wrapped up my first day at @brasslionent as Lead Gameplay Designer!
The team is full of lovely people, the studio's values align with mine, and I'm really excited about what we're making! pic.twitter.com/1F238z9ezb
Congrats, dude!
Move over Rocket League, it's F-Zero 99 time
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Hooray for kicking bad habits
Going on a killer vacation
wish you were here... #SawX #SawTenber pic.twitter.com/7hN6mcTuB4— SAW (@Saw) September 19, 2023
Stunning as always, Billy.
New Percy Jackson trailer
I'm tired of waiting. I need this show in me veins right now. Give it to me!
Mortal Kombat 1-themed drinks
Last week @WarnerBrosUK invited us to lay on drinks at their #MK1 launch— Loading Bar(s) (@LoadingBar) September 18, 2023
I make no apologies for “Test Your Sprite” making the cut pic.twitter.com/EBwyg6bZVt
I'm jealous of how clever some of these are.
UFC 5 gameplay reveal
The rare non-annual sports franchise. Looking forward to this one.
Music rec
Just sharing a song that's been in constant rotation for me lately.
New Short film trailer
Teaser trailer to my short film “Je t’aime, Julie” based on the chronicles of Julie D’aubigny who is a bisexual swordswoman in the 17th century ⚔️— Fiona Nova (@FionaNova) August 25, 2023
Directed by Me and my brother!
We are doing a festival run at the moment and using this as a proof of concept for a feature… pic.twitter.com/I2mGdMQKi5
Je t’aime, Julie looks dope! Support small filmmakers!
