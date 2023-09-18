Evening Reading - September 18, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways DLC will heavily expand the use of Ada's grappling gun
- Destiny 2's crafted weapon glitch turned the game into Borderlands
- Ghostrunner 2 is keeping everything the original did well & cranking it to eleven
- Starfield Strategy Guide
- Shack Chat: Who is your Day One Mortal Kombat 1 main/Kameo kombo?
- Apple rolls out iOS 17 and tvOS 17 to iPhone and Apple TV owners
- The Wolf Among Us creator & DC may be headed for legal showdown over rights dispute
- Payday 3 drops Denuvo days before launch
- FTC v. Microsoft documents suggest The Elder Scrolls 6 might not come to PlayStation
- Marvel's Avengers goes on sale for $4 ahead of delisting this month
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Time to relax with some puzzle solving.
Kitbonga is back at it again
Time to make those scammers pay.
What couldn't Kipchoge live without?
I love how down to earth this man is.
Do time, get time!
Reckon you'd go through something like this to play a game early?
This housing crisis is getting wild
What's the end goal? Company-owned real estate?
Ever heard of mushroom ketchup?
Time to learn.
Quinn talks about The Three-Body Problem
Such a great trilogy. I can't wait for the Netflix TV series!
Time to waste time!
Learn some tricks with me.
Double-check all your plugs and machines before you leave!
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
Don't want your clothes to grow new clothes.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Wanna know what you'll see? How about cute pictures of my boy, Rad!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 18, 2023