Weekend Discussion - September 16, 2023

It's Saturday and it's time for a new Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Into the Colosseum

Did you miss Kaizo Colosseum with Grand POOBear and Friends? Check out some highlights!

Feeling Goosebumps

Goosebumps is coming back just in time for the Halloween season!

Feeling Looney

I just started watching this on Max, but if you didn't know, there's a new Tiny Toons series! I'm getting the negative of this reboot out of the way first: Buster and Babs are TWINS? It's suposed to be "Buster Bunny and Babs Bunny: No Relation!" That's the whole bit!

With that said, God, this show is great. I binged through the first ten episodes and it was a breeze. If you want a taste of it, here's a free episode from Cartoon Network.

Hell yeah!

If you watched the season finale of Harley Quinn this week, you were treated to this trailer after the credits. While the wait for Season 5 begins, Max is going to help fill the time with the official Kite Man spin-off! Hell yeah!

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Drake!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

