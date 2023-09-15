Evening Reading - September 15, 2023

Greetings, Shacknews! It's been a fun-filled week here and now we're rounding it out with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Here's the latest look at Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. Don't sleep on this one in the vast sea of October releases.

Pre-order is now available on iOS!



Pre-register for #WarcraftRumble to unlock these rewards at launch:



🔹 Mecha Kobold

🔹 Mecha Tower

🔹 Emote

🔹 Portrait



Claim yours: https://t.co/VmreG4JQj9 pic.twitter.com/UB4KcgwWJL — Warcraft Rumble (@WarcraftRumble) September 15, 2023

Blizzard's upcoming Warcraft Rumble is now open for pre-orders across mobile devices.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin has a fresh new trailer for anybody who wants to give it a look before its November release.

And finally, take a look at what Genshin Impact has lined up for the 4.1 update.

Starfield: Week 1

Once again, pot proves to be the solution.

Beware of cutscenes. Again.

Starfield just glitched out so badly it split the screen in half lmfao



Pausing/unpausing quickly fixed it but I wonder what caused this pic.twitter.com/UTN7YZoklw — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 15, 2023

This isn't what anybody had in mind when they asked for split screen.

Always watch your 9 and your 3.

In fairness, she looked kinda sus.

Clouds on Segways

나만이 너의 진싥 컥 pic.twitter.com/RuWxEaSllj — 대치동돼지불고기 (@DDB_000) September 15, 2023

Ayo wtf goin on at the mall#FF7Rebirth pic.twitter.com/jyhnAY5eTI — Funny_Monky (Commissons ON HOLD) DMs still open (@FunnisMonkis) September 14, 2023

Man, forget the Chocobos. Can we get a racing mini-game with Segways?

Nothing but the Hotfix

The Games Done Quick crew, specifically First Step hosts JHhobz and Keizaron, pick up Moving Day 2 and learns how to F.A.R.T.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses the importance of larger UI elements.

This week in Shaqnews

Big thanks to @SHAQ for his continued support for law enforcement and spending time with his old police department. It was great to see him back in our uniform!



More clips to come… pic.twitter.com/fHpAmavKki — LA Port Police (@LAPortPolice) September 14, 2023

There's still time before the season, so here's Shaq taking time to cosplay as a cop.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Can't say I expected this tonight.

Tonight in video game music

We're ringing in this Friday night with the Super Soul Bros. and the 7th Street Big Band.

