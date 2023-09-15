New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 15, 2023

Starfield, Cloud on his Segway, F.A.R.T.-ing with Games Done Quick, and more on this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Greetings, Shacknews! It's been a fun-filled week here and now we're rounding it out with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Here's the latest look at Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. Don't sleep on this one in the vast sea of October releases.

Blizzard's upcoming Warcraft Rumble is now open for pre-orders across mobile devices.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin has a fresh new trailer for anybody who wants to give it a look before its November release.

And finally, take a look at what Genshin Impact has lined up for the 4.1 update.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Starfield: Week 1

Once again, pot proves to be the solution.

Beware of cutscenes. Again.

This isn't what anybody had in mind when they asked for split screen.

Always watch your 9 and your 3.

In fairness, she looked kinda sus.

Clouds on Segways

Man, forget the Chocobos. Can we get a racing mini-game with Segways?

Nothing but the Hotfix

The Games Done Quick crew, specifically First Step hosts JHhobz and Keizaron, pick up Moving Day 2 and learns how to F.A.R.T.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses the importance of larger UI elements.

This week in Shaqnews

There's still time before the season, so here's Shaq taking time to cosplay as a cop.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Can't say I expected this tonight.

Tonight in video game music

We're ringing in this Friday night with the Super Soul Bros. and the 7th Street Big Band.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for the month of September! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola