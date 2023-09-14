New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 14, 2023 - F-Zero 99 Release Day

It's night time in America, and YOU GOT BOOST POWER!
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for a very special Evening Reading. After many years with zero new entries in its franchise, F-Zero 99 has launched on Nintendo Switch. Let's officially close out our day of posting and celebrate this tremendous day in F-Zero franchise history. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Nevermind Here's More F-Zero 99 content

F-Zero 99 Out Now On Nintendo Switch

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Did you hear the news that F-Zero 99 is out now on Nintendo Switch?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 14, 2023. F-Zero 99 is out now on Nintendo Switch Online, so I am going to get back to playing it. 

Are you playing F-Zero 99 tonight? Let us know your thoughts in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

