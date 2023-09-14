Evening Reading - September 14, 2023 - F-Zero 99 Release Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for a very special Evening Reading. After many years with zero new entries in its franchise, F-Zero 99 has launched on Nintendo Switch. Let's officially close out our day of posting and celebrate this tremendous day in F-Zero franchise history. Please take a look.
F-Zero 99 Out Now On Nintendo Switch
Did you hear the news that F-Zero 99 is out now on Nintendo Switch?
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 14, 2023. F-Zero 99 is out now on Nintendo Switch Online, so I am going to get back to playing it.
Are you playing F-Zero 99 tonight? Let us know your thoughts in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
