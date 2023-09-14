Bungie is removing Legendary Shards from Destiny 2 As much as I hate losing 18,847 Legendary Shards, Bungie's reasoning makes a lot of sense.

For as long as I can recall I’ve enjoyed watching my Legendary Shard pile grow in Destiny 2, and for as long as I can recall it’s been totally unnecessary. Well, soon they’ll be gone, as Bungie plans to remove Legendary Shards from the game over the coming months.

Bungie announced the removal of Legendary Shards in their September 14, 2023, This Week in Destiny (TWID - I’m never going to like it) column. In it, Bungie outlines how Legendary Shards have built a gap between new and veteran players.

As many Destiny 2 players already know, Legendary Shards have long been an unstable part of the economy in Destiny 2. Some players have more than they would ever be able to spend, while others struggle to earn enough to engage with the systems that require Shards as a cost. This often made it hard to find Legendary Shard costs that would feel impactful to players, while also ensuring that the content that did require Legendary Shards could be enjoyed by all players, no matter how long, or how much they play.

Bungie went on to say that this change would begin in Season 23, but that Legendary Shards would be completely gone from Destiny 2 by the time The Final Shape releases. They also noted that there would be no material exchange for Legendary Shards, as this too would cause an imbalance in the economy. Furthermore, Bungie will change the rewards players get for dismantling gear, including giving out a chance at Enhancement Cores for Legendary and Exotic items.

It’s hard not to see the removal of Legendary Shards as a positive. At its core, it’s one less currency in a game that has too many of them as is. They are currently meaningless when you really think about it, a point that’s proven by how easily their removal would appear to be.

