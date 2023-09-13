Evening Reading - September 13, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Nintendo Direct September 2023 livestream coming this week
- RGG Summit 2023 to show latest Yakuza & Like a Dragon reveals next week
- Bethesda confirms DLSS support, FOV slider & city maps are coming to Starfield
- The Sims 5 will be free to download
- Meta Connect 2023 livestream presentation set for late September
- Mortal Kombat 1 Seasons will extend to its single-player Invasion Mode
- PlayStation State of Play returns tomorrow with indie and third-party news
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Billy the Puppet's AMC parody
somehow, self-amputation feels good in a place like this. #SawX - in theaters #SawTenber 29. pic.twitter.com/DBqycKB1KF— Saw (@Saw) September 13, 2023
Nicole Kidman doesn't have anything on Billy.
Death Stranding iPhone release date confirmed!
September 13, 2023
Remember when Kojima showed up at an Apple Event? That was wild.
2D Sonic Frontiers
I made a 2D version of Sonic Frontiers #SAGE23 pic.twitter.com/6yIgT6Ndwd— Temzy 🇳🇬 (@thetemzy) September 4, 2023
Honestly, I'd be way more excited to play this.
A classic Twitter exchange
This site is so over but there was once a Camelot where muppets could chat with dictionaries about nudity. pic.twitter.com/Jqj2vJGszl— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) September 13, 2023
Some serious wisdom from both sides here.
The Magic School Bus in Starfield
No one tell Arnold about the heatleeches.— Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 12, 2023
🚀 Magic School Bus #Starfield ship by @sp7r! pic.twitter.com/YZ7UWbQIae
Ms. Frizzle would eb over the moon, no pun intended.
New York Giants Film Session
Film session w/ Coach 30 - #DallasCowboys vs. #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/pmTzHk0Jhf— Brenden Clinton (@MrGo30) September 11, 2023
Poor Connor, dude just can't get it together.
Aquaman sequel images
First look at ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 11, 2023
In theaters on December 20. pic.twitter.com/lreXnIl7JD
Remember when Aquaman made a billion dollars?
Let's check in on the response to Unity's new policy
Some Devs have come out against Unitys (dumb) decision about the planned "Unity Runtime Fee".— Knoebel (@Knoebelbroet) September 13, 2023
I will update the channel with more statement if I see some. pic.twitter.com/3LG0Fz5AM4
Yup, this all checks out!
