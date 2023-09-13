Evening Reading - September 13, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Billy the Puppet's AMC parody

Nicole Kidman doesn't have anything on Billy.

Death Stranding iPhone release date confirmed!

Remember when Kojima showed up at an Apple Event? That was wild.

2D Sonic Frontiers

I made a 2D version of Sonic Frontiers #SAGE23 pic.twitter.com/6yIgT6Ndwd — Temzy 🇳🇬 (@thetemzy) September 4, 2023

Honestly, I'd be way more excited to play this.

A classic Twitter exchange

This site is so over but there was once a Camelot where muppets could chat with dictionaries about nudity. pic.twitter.com/Jqj2vJGszl — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) September 13, 2023

Some serious wisdom from both sides here.

The Magic School Bus in Starfield

No one tell Arnold about the heatleeches.



🚀 Magic School Bus #Starfield ship by @sp7r! pic.twitter.com/YZ7UWbQIae — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 12, 2023

Ms. Frizzle would eb over the moon, no pun intended.

New York Giants Film Session

Poor Connor, dude just can't get it together.

Aquaman sequel images

First look at ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’.



In theaters on December 20. pic.twitter.com/lreXnIl7JD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 11, 2023

Remember when Aquaman made a billion dollars?

Let's check in on the response to Unity's new policy

Some Devs have come out against Unitys (dumb) decision about the planned "Unity Runtime Fee".



I will update the channel with more statement if I see some. pic.twitter.com/3LG0Fz5AM4 — Knoebel (@Knoebelbroet) September 13, 2023

Yup, this all checks out!

Source: Paramount Pictures

