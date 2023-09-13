New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 13, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of the Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Billy the Puppet's AMC parody

Nicole Kidman doesn't have anything on Billy.

Death Stranding iPhone release date confirmed!

Remember when Kojima showed up at an Apple Event? That was wild.

2D Sonic Frontiers

Honestly, I'd be way more excited to play this.

A classic Twitter exchange

Some serious wisdom from both sides here.

The Magic School Bus in Starfield

Ms. Frizzle would eb over the moon, no pun intended.

New York Giants Film Session

Poor Connor, dude just can't get it together.

Aquaman sequel images

Remember when Aquaman made a billion dollars?

Let's check in on the response to Unity's new policy

Yup, this all checks out!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Ghostface in a NYC bodega.
I am no longer asking you to download Shackpets on iOS and Android. I'm telling you.
Source: Paramount Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

