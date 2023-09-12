Evening Reading - September 12, 2023

Welcome to the end of another Tuesday, Shackers! We’re knocking out our first full (non-holiday) week of the month and chugging along through the calm before the gaming storm that will be October. It’s a great month to catch up on games, but at the end of the day, it’s also a great time to catch up on Shacknews and the Internet at large, so we’ve got another Evening Reading for you to wind down another day of posting! Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Tim Cook thousand-yard stare ENGAGE!!!

We call it Resting Tim Face. Feels like a look you don’t want to be on the receiving side of.

Babe, you’ve hardly touched your chocolate pickle

you eating the chocolate pickle for 0 dollars? pic.twitter.com/XdOSdtCNsY — messed up foods (@messedupfoods) September 12, 2023

You gonna eat that, or what?

The Starfield experience

There are so many weird things that happened in this one clip. Buggy Bethesda launches are back, baby.

Tricks and trickshots

Cistern gang paid off pic.twitter.com/VQG1vQKav8 — alsabyani (@alsabyani3) September 11, 2023

So many Sparrow spins, and then he hits the perfect headshot like a champ.

A drink and a dream

All I need is a Grandma's special drink and a dream....🍶 pic.twitter.com/DrISJEy5DC — RSN | Boltstrike (@Boltstrike_) September 12, 2023

That poor Ryu. So much technique only to be stuffed in an instant. I would have been able to finish the fight at the wall bounce with Marisa.

Remember to take time for the important things

Sometimes you just gotta prioritize what’s best in life for you… or the king, one of the two for sure.

Got that funny Dune feeling

Dune: Spice Wars just came out in Version 1.0. Shiro didn’t have great music in the game when I first played, so I use that tasty old-school Westwood Studios music to fill in the gaps. Probably going to play this on repeat for an Atreides run.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine September 12, 2023. We hope you’ve enjoyed our content. More is on the way, and you can help support it through Shacknews Mercury. That’s where you can aid us with as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to take part in Shackpets. That’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can take part in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness, upload, and vote on cute pet pics like that of my little Silo.

Silo has been enjoying our new apartment. I really think she likes the new, expanded space.

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. We hope you have a good night. Up to anything fun? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!