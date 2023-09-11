Evening Reading - September 11, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

22 Years

It's important to reflect on days like today and remember those we lost.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's shift gears into something a little more light-hearted. Let's watch Simon solve a puzzle.

2 man Crota

The most recent raid boss has already been two-manned.

Ed Boon was on Hot Ones!

Run one lap at Kipchoge's pace

It is insane how fast this bloke runs.

Every book ever published

The modern day Library of Alexandria.

Fake foods!

It's wild to think that people will fake food and try to pass it off as legit.

Cities: Skylines 2 on zero dollars

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again.

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory speedrunning

Gotta go fast, Fisher.

Take a look at my little baby boy! This is one of my favorite photos of him as a kitten. He was so little! Always full of purrs.

