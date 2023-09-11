New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Xbox Mastercard is coming soon from Microsoft and Barclays

Card owners will be able to score gaming rewards from purchases made with the card.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
4

Microsoft has made a strong effort to expand the Xbox brand beyond the console itself over the past few years. With its latest product, Xbox is heading into brand-new territory: finance. The Xbox Mastercard is a new collaboration between Microsoft and Barclays, and will allow owners to score rewards on gaming, streaming, and dining purchases.

Microsoft announced the Xbox Mastercard in an Xbox Wire post. The card features various designs, all of which sport the circular Xbox logo. Issued by Barclays, the Xbox Mastercard will be first available to Xbox Insiders in the United States on September 21, and will roll out to all Xbox users in 2024. It’s also been confirmed that the card will feature no annual fees.

A white, green, and black Xbox Mastercard.

Source: Microsoft

With the Xbox Mastercard, users will rack up points for purchases made. Applicable purchases include Xbox and Microsoft (5x points), Streaming Services (3x points), Dining Delivery Services (3x points), and Everyday purchases (1x points). These points can then be redeemed for video games, DLC, and other items on the Xbox website. Additional perks include 5,000 extra card points and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate after a user’s first purchase. Microsoft has also stated that the card will have compatibility with contactless payments and digital wallets.

An Xbox Mastercard wasn’t on our bingo cards for this fall, but it’ll be interesting to see if Xbox fans take to it and if it proves to be a worthwhile venture for Microsoft. There has been no word about the card becoming available internationally, but Xbox insiders in the United States can begin applying on September 21, 2023. For more Xbox news, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

