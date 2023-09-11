The Xbox Mastercard is coming soon from Microsoft and Barclays Card owners will be able to score gaming rewards from purchases made with the card.

Microsoft has made a strong effort to expand the Xbox brand beyond the console itself over the past few years. With its latest product, Xbox is heading into brand-new territory: finance. The Xbox Mastercard is a new collaboration between Microsoft and Barclays, and will allow owners to score rewards on gaming, streaming, and dining purchases.

Microsoft announced the Xbox Mastercard in an Xbox Wire post. The card features various designs, all of which sport the circular Xbox logo. Issued by Barclays, the Xbox Mastercard will be first available to Xbox Insiders in the United States on September 21, and will roll out to all Xbox users in 2024. It’s also been confirmed that the card will feature no annual fees.



Source: Microsoft

With the Xbox Mastercard, users will rack up points for purchases made. Applicable purchases include Xbox and Microsoft (5x points), Streaming Services (3x points), Dining Delivery Services (3x points), and Everyday purchases (1x points). These points can then be redeemed for video games, DLC, and other items on the Xbox website. Additional perks include 5,000 extra card points and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate after a user’s first purchase. Microsoft has also stated that the card will have compatibility with contactless payments and digital wallets.

An Xbox Mastercard wasn’t on our bingo cards for this fall, but it’ll be interesting to see if Xbox fans take to it and if it proves to be a worthwhile venture for Microsoft. There has been no word about the card becoming available internationally, but Xbox insiders in the United States can begin applying on September 21, 2023. For more Xbox news, stick with us here on Shacknews.