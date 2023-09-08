New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - September 8, 2023

Starfield, Geektirement, PAX West concerts, and more!
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, Shacknews! I have returned from PAX West and it was a crazy good time. I've been catching up throughout the week, but I'm back now for a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Starfield: Week 1

Honoring those who came before them.

Improvised weaponry.

Bad hair day.

If you can't build a ship on your own, why not use your friends in chat?

Beware of cutscenes!

AMEEEEEEERICAAAAA!

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Be sure to follow our full Starfield strategy guide.

Fading into Geek-tirement

While away at PAX West, one of my favorite Super Mario Maker 2 troll streamers Geek announced that she'll be retiring at the end of the year. It's a very bittersweet feeling and it'll certainly be sad to lose her, but we still have three months left to enjoy her antics on Twitch (and a few more months on YouTube as she burns through her archives), so I wanted to take this moment to salute Geek and thank her for years of entertainment.

And if you haven't watched her streams, go watch her latest on YouTube.

Live Long and Prosper

Happy Star Trek Day to those who celebrate!

Nothing but the Hotfix

We've seen our share of Super Mario Sunshine runs. Now enjoy this look back through AverageTry's personal best while also learning a little more about the game's history.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai tells about tuning knockback in Super Smash Bros.

This week in Shaqnews

NBA 2K24 is here and, naturally, they got Shaq for the launch trailer.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Where the hell has THIS Shinsuke Nakamura been these past 6-7 years???

Tonight in video game music

Let's revisit last Friday's PAX West concerts and rewatch the performances from OFK and Bit Brigade.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for the month of September! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola