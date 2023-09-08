Evening Reading - September 8, 2023

Greetings, Shacknews! I have returned from PAX West and it was a crazy good time. I've been catching up throughout the week, but I'm back now for a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Starfield: Week 1

Honoring those who came before them.

The cool thing about the low gravity areas in Starfield is that you can now use landmines as offensive torpedos lmao pic.twitter.com/89Ngw4FYhG — Dillon Rogers (@TafferKing451) September 8, 2023

Improvised weaponry.

Turns out some NPCs have hair that can be interacted with in #Starfield pic.twitter.com/FZlFBfTRPq — Starfield News (@StarfieldNews) September 8, 2023

Bad hair day.

Chat helped me build my spaceship today in #starfield

I’m loving it pic.twitter.com/7jSD3mbbyO — EPICTREASURE (@epictreasure1) September 8, 2023

If you can't build a ship on your own, why not use your friends in chat?

I tossed a grenade right before a cutscene lol #starfield pic.twitter.com/95HtCwHDew — Flakfire (@Flakfire) September 7, 2023

Beware of cutscenes!

AMEEEEEEERICAAAAA!

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Be sure to follow our full Starfield strategy guide.

Fading into Geek-tirement

While away at PAX West, one of my favorite Super Mario Maker 2 troll streamers Geek announced that she'll be retiring at the end of the year. It's a very bittersweet feeling and it'll certainly be sad to lose her, but we still have three months left to enjoy her antics on Twitch (and a few more months on YouTube as she burns through her archives), so I wanted to take this moment to salute Geek and thank her for years of entertainment.

And if you haven't watched her streams, go watch her latest on YouTube.

Live Long and Prosper

STAR TREK premiered on NBC on this day in 1966. pic.twitter.com/WmWd9SkLKN — Humanoid History (@HumanoidHistory) September 8, 2023

Happy Star Trek Day to those who celebrate!

Nothing but the Hotfix

We've seen our share of Super Mario Sunshine runs. Now enjoy this look back through AverageTry's personal best while also learning a little more about the game's history.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai tells about tuning knockback in Super Smash Bros.

This week in Shaqnews

NBA 2K24 is here and, naturally, they got Shaq for the launch trailer.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Where the hell has THIS Shinsuke Nakamura been these past 6-7 years???

Tonight in video game music

Let's revisit last Friday's PAX West concerts and rewatch the performances from OFK and Bit Brigade.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for the month of September! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!