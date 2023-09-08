Evening Reading - September 8, 2023

Greetings, Shacknews! I have returned from PAX West and it was a crazy good time. I've been catching up throughout the week, but I'm back now for a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Only Up! delisted from Steam due to developer stress
- Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard to retire this month
- SEC reportedly investigating GameStop (GME) Executive Chairman Ryan Cohen's 2022 BBBY trades
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre September 12, 2023 patch notes
- Roblox is coming to PlayStation consoles next month
- Shack Chat: What's your favorite video game for long trips?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 8: Xbox Game Studios sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 8: GOG.com Autumn Sale continues
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Starfield: Week 1
Celebrate #StarTrekDay with some incredible Star Trek-inspired #Starfield ships by u/GrungeCowboy73 on Reddit! pic.twitter.com/tPUW379B5n— Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 8, 2023
Honoring those who came before them.
The cool thing about the low gravity areas in Starfield is that you can now use landmines as offensive torpedos lmao pic.twitter.com/89Ngw4FYhG— Dillon Rogers (@TafferKing451) September 8, 2023
Improvised weaponry.
Turns out some NPCs have hair that can be interacted with in #Starfield pic.twitter.com/FZlFBfTRPq— Starfield News (@StarfieldNews) September 8, 2023
Bad hair day.
Chat helped me build my spaceship today in #starfield— EPICTREASURE (@epictreasure1) September 8, 2023
I’m loving it pic.twitter.com/7jSD3mbbyO
If you can't build a ship on your own, why not use your friends in chat?
I tossed a grenade right before a cutscene lol #starfield pic.twitter.com/95HtCwHDew— Flakfire (@Flakfire) September 7, 2023
Beware of cutscenes!
AMEEEEEEERICAAAAA!
x-Rumpo-x on Cortex
Be sure to follow our full Starfield strategy guide.
Fading into Geek-tirement
While away at PAX West, one of my favorite Super Mario Maker 2 troll streamers Geek announced that she'll be retiring at the end of the year. It's a very bittersweet feeling and it'll certainly be sad to lose her, but we still have three months left to enjoy her antics on Twitch (and a few more months on YouTube as she burns through her archives), so I wanted to take this moment to salute Geek and thank her for years of entertainment.
And if you haven't watched her streams, go watch her latest on YouTube.
Live Long and Prosper
STAR TREK premiered on NBC on this day in 1966. pic.twitter.com/WmWd9SkLKN— Humanoid History (@HumanoidHistory) September 8, 2023
Happy Star Trek Day to those who celebrate!
Nothing but the Hotfix
We've seen our share of Super Mario Sunshine runs. Now enjoy this look back through AverageTry's personal best while also learning a little more about the game's history.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai tells about tuning knockback in Super Smash Bros.
This week in Shaqnews
NBA 2K24 is here and, naturally, they got Shaq for the launch trailer.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
.@ShinsukeN vows to take the World Heavyweight Title from @WWERollins TONIGHT at #WWEPayback... pic.twitter.com/4MfaMGwfoa— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2023
Where the hell has THIS Shinsuke Nakamura been these past 6-7 years???
Tonight in video game music
Let's revisit last Friday's PAX West concerts and rewatch the performances from OFK and Bit Brigade.
