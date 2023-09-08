Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 8: Xbox Game Studios sale

Not everybody is an Xbox Game Pass user. Those who aren't are picking up their first-party Xbox games the old-fashioned way. Fortunately for those folks, the best of Xbox Game Studios is on sale this weekend. That includes the Halo games, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and some of the top titles from Obsidian.
Meanwhile, PlayStation's Double Discounts sale is up for another week while Nintendo has the best of third-party blockbusters. Plus, it's probably your last chance to get the Switch version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge on sale for a while.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- LEGO 2K Drive - $46.89 (33% off)
- Atomic Heart - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Game Studios Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded - $26.79 (33% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $26.39 (67% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Games Studios Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $8.99 (85% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Super Saver Sale
- MLB The Show 23 - $23.09 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $34.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $17.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $7.99 (80% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - $13.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Super Saver Sale.
- RPG Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row - $17.99 (70% off)
- Lake - $12.99 (35% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox RPG Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Viewfinder - $19.99 (20% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $27.99 (30% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mordhau - $29.99 (25% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $18.74 (25% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Double Discounts (PlayStation Plus members will receive double the discounts shown below)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $62.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $59.49 (15% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $16.99 (15% off)
- Dead Space - $59.49 (15% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $47.99 (20% off)
- Wild Hearts - $55.99 (20% off)
- Atomic Heart - $59.49 (15% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $41.49 (17% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $58.09 (17% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/3)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K23 - $53.89 (23% off)
- It Takes Two - $26.79 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $39.59 (34% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $38.99 (35% off)
- Gotham Knights - $46.89 (33% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Quarry - $46.19 (34% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $20.99 (30% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $24.79 (38% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- L.A. Noire - $29.99 (25% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Double Discounts Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $21.59 (20% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $14.99 (40% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $13.99 (65% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Escape Academy - $12.99 (35% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.84 (41% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Saints Row - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Black Desert Traveler Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Generation Zero - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $29.99 (25% off)
- Blockbuster Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition - $29.69 (46% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (28% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Sifu - $23.99 (40% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $38.49 (65% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $17.99 (55% off)
- MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Bundle - $13.49 (55% off)
- L.A. Noire - $24.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $5.99 (60% off)
- Axiom Verge 1+2 Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus - $11.99 (20% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- WB Games Great Family Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- Devolver Publisher Sale
- Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- GRIS - $4.24 (75% off)
- Pikuniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Heave Ho - $3.99 (60% off)
- Broforce - $2.99 (80% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Messenger - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $6.24 (75% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Carrion - $7.99 (60% off)
- Downwell - $2.00 (33% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Loop Hero - $5.24 (65% off)
- Ape Out - $3.74 (75% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $4.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $11.99 (40% off)
- Bleak Sword DX - $7.49 (25% off)
- Gato Roboto - $1.99 (75% off)
- The Sword of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $3.74 (75% off)
- McPixel 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $25.66 (35% off)
- Two Point Campus - $13.49 (55% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $16.49 (25% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Strayed Lights - $17.49 (30% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack - $39.99 (50% off)
- BIT.TRIP Collection - $2.69 (73% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
