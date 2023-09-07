New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 7, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Greetings from SolCal...

GBurke59 on Cortex

I have known Greg for a decade, and he keeps calling Southern California "SolCal." It's not Solthern California, last I checked...

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Maybe I should just let him be... NAH!

2023-2024 NFL SEASON KICKS OFF

That is certainly one way to sing the national anthem...

10 minutes of Bill Belichick talking about the evolution of the long-snapper position and special teams as a whole is solid content.

Holographic AI Jerry Jones will haunt AT&T Stadium until the end of time or whenever someone mercifully unplugs him.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

That's right. My Super Bowl LVII prediction is for the Lions to beat the Browns 5-2.

Fine. I will cohost the Manningcast.

Starfield

Good to see a well-oiled machine working flawlessly with no bugs.

I am gonna take id Software's word for this.

Batwing? In Starfield? In this economy?

The Millenium Falcon? In Starfield? In this economy?

Thomas the Tank Engine? In Starfield? In this economy?

Building a new PC for Starfield? In this economy?

A Lusty Argonian Maid Planet? In Starfield? In this economy?

Caring about other people's pronouns? In Starfield? In this economy?

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

That boy went on to become the Mayor of Ohio.

My passion is vertical videos

Bouncy cars are cute.

I will buy this cream for $50.

Banger factory.

Take that, Karl Malone.

Wow! What an Apple peeler!

Respect the DJ, or get remixed into a diss track transition.

Life comes at mango trees fast.

Coach Prime got those boys cooking

Hit my theme music! LOL.

Travis Hunter is special.

Shedeur Sanders is getting tips from Tom Brady? No biggie.

Do you believe?

That dude is really something else. Go Colorado!

The Hylian Utility Vehicle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Need to get me one of them H.U.V.

Meanwhile in Florida...

Florida continues to Florida.

Shacknews Dev Update

New Shacknews Cortex logo.
We actually shipped some updates tonight.

Things we are working on:

  • Brand new unannounced project
    • After assessing the state of Cortex and Shackpets, we have determined that there is a better use of our time between now and the end of the year.
    • We are still going to be working on Cortex Shouts updates, but Shackpets updates are going to be pushed back.
    • We have learned quite a bit from the rollouts of Cortex, Shackpets, and Shouts.
  • Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts.
  • Fixing a bug that affects displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button
  • Fixing an image bug on the article pages of Shouts on mobile browsers
  • Shackpets
    • Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users
    • Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation
    • Working on an update to adhere to Google Play's upcoming changes.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex

While it really sucks to see things you put a lot of time and care into creating not achieve success, they can be learning experiences. We hope to surprise and delight our supporters with our next project, and thank you to everyone who has used Shackpets or Cortex.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 7, 2023. Please consider downloading Shackpets for free on Android and iOS. Here is a photo of Buffy to brighten your night.

shackpets on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Act now while supplies last.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

