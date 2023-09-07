Evening Reading - September 7, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Guardians of the Dream interview
- Starfield Strategy Guide
- Mina the Hollower pays a gutsy homage to Ocarina of Time
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 recreates what you imagined the first game looked like
- Madden NFL 24 review: Inching forward
- No E3 2024 in LA, ReedPop and The ESA split up
- Foamstars' shifting bubble terrain shows it's no Splatoon knockoff
- EA Sports UFC 5 will grace current generation consoles with Frostbite engine
- All romance options - Starfield
- Rocket League Season 12 Stage Challenges & dates
Well, @technosucks is a bit upset after OBJ's incredible catch during our #MaddenNFL24 stream 🤯 @Donimals_ with the big W in our head to head game to end today's stream! #RavensFlock 😂 pic.twitter.com/iAF4FXqmoC— Shacknews (@shacknews) September 7, 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Greetings from SolCal...
GBurke59 on Cortex
I have known Greg for a decade, and he keeps calling Southern California "SolCal." It's not Solthern California, last I checked...
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Maybe I should just let him be... NAH!
2023-2024 NFL SEASON KICKS OFF
Christian music legend Natalie Grant with a resounding rendition of the national anthem.— PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) September 8, 2023
First home of the #Chiefs of the season. pic.twitter.com/Q2eeIMFhzZ
That is certainly one way to sing the national anthem...
This video is insane.— Michael Girdley (@girdley) September 5, 2023
And a great teaching moment.
Reporter asks Bill Belichick (6x Super Bowl coach):
"Why have a long-snapper on the roster?"
Bill gives a 10-minute speech on it on the spot.
The greatest CEOs think so deeply about their craft it's almost weird. pic.twitter.com/x7ZSUKrH1c
10 minutes of Bill Belichick talking about the evolution of the long-snapper position and special teams as a whole is solid content.
The #Cowboys have unveiled an AI-driven hologram of Jerry Jones at AT&T Stadium. Fans can ask about his life, college at Arkansas, owning the Cowboys, etc. The technology can generate multiple responses, creating a lifelike conversation with Jerry Jones. pic.twitter.com/tMz1MM5Rcp— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 7, 2023
Holographic AI Jerry Jones will haunt AT&T Stadium until the end of time or whenever someone mercifully unplugs him.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
That's right. My Super Bowl LVII prediction is for the Lions to beat the Browns 5-2.
Fine. I will cohost the Manningcast.
Starfield
Vasco wtf man 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PQ5lMa2fhb— MJ Hernández (@MJ__Hernandez) September 7, 2023
Good to see a well-oiled machine working flawlessly with no bugs.
pro-tip: avoid mars. happy launch day #Starfield pic.twitter.com/CBTNdYdjeL— DOOM (@DOOM) September 6, 2023
I am gonna take id Software's word for this.
Someone made the Batwing from Batman in #Starfield using only it’s ship builder! pic.twitter.com/t4UQXIq1ms— Karim Jovian (@KJovian) September 4, 2023
Batwing? In Starfield? In this economy?
Someone made the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars in #Starfield using just the builder!— Karim Jovian (@KJovian) September 3, 2023
He gives tips on how to make it too! pic.twitter.com/fO5c187xuk
The Millenium Falcon? In Starfield? In this economy?
He has ARRIVED.— Starfield News (@StarfieldNews) September 7, 2023
*insert bass-boosted theme song here*#Starfield
(via. /u/MrCaine332 on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/JAwhKwPXrO
Thomas the Tank Engine? In Starfield? In this economy?
Bloomberg audience Q: Why did you not optimize Starfield for PC?— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 7, 2023
Todd Howard: we did... you might need to upgrade your PC
Full interview: https://t.co/TFEVMv9AXZ pic.twitter.com/3o1eS1iJSG
Building a new PC for Starfield? In this economy?
In space, no one can hear you choose#starfield #gaming #BethesdaGameStudios #tuesdaychooseday pic.twitter.com/6osUNZj1Bn— Wooden Plank Studios (@WoodenPlank) September 5, 2023
A Lusty Argonian Maid Planet? In Starfield? In this economy?
more versions for anyone who wants one pic.twitter.com/ZteIVC4KmM— archer 🦭 (@spinalsword) September 5, 2023
Caring about other people's pronouns? In Starfield? In this economy?
It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!
The Attitude Era made this boy a man right here! 😂 pic.twitter.com/p89notyl3p— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) September 8, 2023
That boy went on to become the Mayor of Ohio.
My passion is vertical videos
all cars should come with this mode 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z8YfU4MegN— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 7, 2023
Bouncy cars are cute.
THIS AD IS SO FUNNY WHAT THE 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Lo5XdDhmmZ— seil ✨️ new skies (@seil_vt) September 6, 2023
I will buy this cream for $50.
Banger factory.
Take that, Karl Malone.
Wow! What an Apple peeler!
Respect the DJ, or get remixed into a diss track transition.
Life comes at mango trees fast.
Coach Prime got those boys cooking
Hit my theme music! LOL.
Travis Hunter is special.
Tom Brady texted Shedeur Sanders after Colorado’s upset W vs. TCU 🐐 pic.twitter.com/6no2H8HPSk— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 5, 2023
Shedeur Sanders is getting tips from Tom Brady? No biggie.
Do you believe?
That dude is really something else. Go Colorado!
The Hylian Utility Vehicle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Need to get me one of them H.U.V.
Meanwhile in Florida...
Florida continues to Florida.
Shacknews Dev Update
Things we are working on:
- Brand new unannounced project
- After assessing the state of Cortex and Shackpets, we have determined that there is a better use of our time between now and the end of the year.
- We are still going to be working on Cortex Shouts updates, but Shackpets updates are going to be pushed back.
- We have learned quite a bit from the rollouts of Cortex, Shackpets, and Shouts.
- Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts.
- Fixing a bug that affects displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button
- Fixing an image bug on the article pages of Shouts on mobile browsers
- Shackpets
- Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users
- Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation
- Working on an update to adhere to Google Play's upcoming changes.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
While it really sucks to see things you put a lot of time and care into creating not achieve success, they can be learning experiences. We hope to surprise and delight our supporters with our next project, and thank you to everyone who has used Shackpets or Cortex.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 7, 2023. Please consider downloading Shackpets for free on Android and iOS. Here is a photo of Buffy to brighten your night.
shackpets on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Act now while supplies last.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 7, 2023