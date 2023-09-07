Evening Reading - September 7, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Well, @technosucks is a bit upset after OBJ's incredible catch during our #MaddenNFL24 stream 🤯 @Donimals_ with the big W in our head to head game to end today's stream! #RavensFlock 😂 pic.twitter.com/iAF4FXqmoC — Shacknews (@shacknews) September 7, 2023

Greetings from SolCal...

GBurke59 on Cortex

I have known Greg for a decade, and he keeps calling Southern California "SolCal." It's not Solthern California, last I checked...

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Maybe I should just let him be... NAH!

2023-2024 NFL SEASON KICKS OFF

Christian music legend Natalie Grant with a resounding rendition of the national anthem.



First home of the #Chiefs of the season. pic.twitter.com/Q2eeIMFhzZ — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) September 8, 2023

That is certainly one way to sing the national anthem...

This video is insane.



And a great teaching moment.



Reporter asks Bill Belichick (6x Super Bowl coach):



"Why have a long-snapper on the roster?"



Bill gives a 10-minute speech on it on the spot.



The greatest CEOs think so deeply about their craft it's almost weird. pic.twitter.com/x7ZSUKrH1c — Michael Girdley (@girdley) September 5, 2023

10 minutes of Bill Belichick talking about the evolution of the long-snapper position and special teams as a whole is solid content.

The #Cowboys have unveiled an AI-driven hologram of Jerry Jones at AT&T Stadium. Fans can ask about his life, college at Arkansas, owning the Cowboys, etc. The technology can generate multiple responses, creating a lifelike conversation with Jerry Jones. pic.twitter.com/tMz1MM5Rcp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 7, 2023

Holographic AI Jerry Jones will haunt AT&T Stadium until the end of time or whenever someone mercifully unplugs him.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

That's right. My Super Bowl LVII prediction is for the Lions to beat the Browns 5-2.

Fine. I will cohost the Manningcast.

Starfield

Vasco wtf man 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PQ5lMa2fhb — MJ Hernández (@MJ__Hernandez) September 7, 2023

Good to see a well-oiled machine working flawlessly with no bugs.

I am gonna take id Software's word for this.

Someone made the Batwing from Batman in #Starfield using only it’s ship builder! pic.twitter.com/t4UQXIq1ms — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) September 4, 2023

Batwing? In Starfield? In this economy?

Someone made the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars in #Starfield using just the builder!



He gives tips on how to make it too! pic.twitter.com/fO5c187xuk — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) September 3, 2023

The Millenium Falcon? In Starfield? In this economy?

Thomas the Tank Engine? In Starfield? In this economy?

Bloomberg audience Q: Why did you not optimize Starfield for PC?

Todd Howard: we did... you might need to upgrade your PC



Full interview: https://t.co/TFEVMv9AXZ pic.twitter.com/3o1eS1iJSG — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 7, 2023

Building a new PC for Starfield? In this economy?

A Lusty Argonian Maid Planet? In Starfield? In this economy?

more versions for anyone who wants one pic.twitter.com/ZteIVC4KmM — archer 🦭 (@spinalsword) September 5, 2023

Caring about other people's pronouns? In Starfield? In this economy?

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

The Attitude Era made this boy a man right here! 😂 pic.twitter.com/p89notyl3p — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) September 8, 2023

That boy went on to become the Mayor of Ohio.

My passion is vertical videos

all cars should come with this mode 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z8YfU4MegN — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 7, 2023

Bouncy cars are cute.

THIS AD IS SO FUNNY WHAT THE 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Lo5XdDhmmZ — seil ✨️ new skies (@seil_vt) September 6, 2023

I will buy this cream for $50.

Banger factory.

Take that, Karl Malone.

Wow! What an Apple peeler!

Respect the DJ, or get remixed into a diss track transition.

Life comes at mango trees fast.

Coach Prime got those boys cooking

Hit my theme music! LOL.

Travis Hunter is special.

Tom Brady texted Shedeur Sanders after Colorado’s upset W vs. TCU 🐐 pic.twitter.com/6no2H8HPSk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 5, 2023

Shedeur Sanders is getting tips from Tom Brady? No biggie.

Do you believe?

That dude is really something else. Go Colorado!

The Hylian Utility Vehicle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Need to get me one of them H.U.V.

Meanwhile in Florida...

Florida continues to Florida.

Shacknews Dev Update

We actually shipped some updates tonight.

Things we are working on:

Brand new unannounced project After assessing the state of Cortex and Shackpets, we have determined that there is a better use of our time between now and the end of the year. We are still going to be working on Cortex Shouts updates, but Shackpets updates are going to be pushed back. We have learned quite a bit from the rollouts of Cortex, Shackpets, and Shouts.

Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts.

Fixing a bug that affects displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button

Fixing an image bug on the article pages of Shouts on mobile browsers

Shackpets Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation Working on an update to adhere to Google Play's upcoming changes.



the man with the briefcase on Cortex

While it really sucks to see things you put a lot of time and care into creating not achieve success, they can be learning experiences. We hope to surprise and delight our supporters with our next project, and thank you to everyone who has used Shackpets or Cortex.

shackpets on Cortex

