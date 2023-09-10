New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - September 10, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Sunday evening if we didn't spend some time together watching Simon solve a puzzle.

James Hoffmann checks out an expensive espresso machine

I think this might be a bit much.

Why Wheezy won't try the Keto diet

While I hear people having short-term success with Keto, its biggest drawback is that it isn't sustainable over long periods of time, barring some extreme outlier.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Cats are funny things

Give me attention! Wait! No!

Do you want to build a snowman?

Except make it horrifying.

More cat goodness!

Ginger cats are the best.

Bunnings is apparently a good pickup spot

Get some dates while you get some timber!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up on a blue blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

