Weekend Discussion - September 10, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Sunday evening if we didn't spend some time together watching Simon solve a puzzle.

James Hoffmann checks out an expensive espresso machine

I think this might be a bit much.

Why Wheezy won't try the Keto diet

While I hear people having short-term success with Keto, its biggest drawback is that it isn't sustainable over long periods of time, barring some extreme outlier.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Cats are funny things

Give me attention! Wait! No!

Do you want to build a snowman?

Valkyrie Zero turns Abyss Defiant into a snowman.



It brings me great joy.



That is all.⛄️ pic.twitter.com/AjTXzRXAue — AshravenBlu (@AshravenBlu) September 6, 2023

Except make it horrifying.

More cat goodness!

Likk.

Oh, cold.

Likk agen.

Still cold 😬 pic.twitter.com/QEGoi13vdQ — Holly Brockwell (@holly) September 5, 2023

Ginger cats are the best.

Bunnings is apparently a good pickup spot

Dating apps going terribly time to look confused in a Bunnings — nicole (@nicolearcher) September 5, 2023

Get some dates while you get some timber!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You'll find adorable pictures of my baby boy Rad on there, like this one!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.