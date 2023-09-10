Weekend Discussion - September 10, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It wouldn't be a Sunday evening if we didn't spend some time together watching Simon solve a puzzle.
James Hoffmann checks out an expensive espresso machine
I think this might be a bit much.
Why Wheezy won't try the Keto diet
While I hear people having short-term success with Keto, its biggest drawback is that it isn't sustainable over long periods of time, barring some extreme outlier.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Cats are funny things
September 6, 2023
Give me attention! Wait! No!
Do you want to build a snowman?
Valkyrie Zero turns Abyss Defiant into a snowman.— AshravenBlu (@AshravenBlu) September 6, 2023
It brings me great joy.
That is all.⛄️ pic.twitter.com/AjTXzRXAue
Except make it horrifying.
More cat goodness!
Likk.— Holly Brockwell (@holly) September 5, 2023
Oh, cold.
Likk agen.
Still cold 😬 pic.twitter.com/QEGoi13vdQ
Ginger cats are the best.
Bunnings is apparently a good pickup spot
Dating apps going terribly time to look confused in a Bunnings— nicole (@nicolearcher) September 5, 2023
Get some dates while you get some timber!
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- I Wanna Be Sedated - The Ramones
- Populace In Two - From First to Last
- Radio Up - Letter Kills
- Right Side of the Bed - Atreyu
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Mina the Hollower pays a gutsy homage to Ocarina of Time
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 recreates what you imagined the first game looked like
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder has enough newness to break out of the NSMB rut
- No E3 2024 in LA, ReedPop and The ESA split up
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You'll find adorable pictures of my baby boy Rad on there, like this one!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - September 10, 2023