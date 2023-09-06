Evening Reading - September 6, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Tinkaton's anime debut

The pure joy at the opportunity to attack a Corviknight. Unrivaled hater energy.

I Am Groot season 2 is out!

Grab a little TREEat and stream #IAmGroot Season 2 now, only on @DisneyPlus 🌳🍿 pic.twitter.com/u0toVnCzKh — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 6, 2023

I'll be honest, I missed the first season of these shorts.

Starfield key art parodies

Microsoft's other studios are showing Starfield some love on its launch day.

Dragon Tales turns 24 years old

24 years ago today, 'Dragon Tales' premiered on PBS Kids. pic.twitter.com/sooEGBwHWB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 6, 2023

Oh no, I'm old!

iiTzTimmy's dad's sign in the audience

timmy's dad is a treasure pic.twitter.com/eAfy1A5btt — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) September 6, 2023

10/10 work, pops.

No One Will Save You trailer

This looks really solid. Love seeing Kaitlyn Dever in more leading roles!

Megan Fox in MK1!

They keep making this game look cooler and cooler.

Nintendo's 2010 E3 conference in 1080p

Take an HD stroll down memory lane.

