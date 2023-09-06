Evening Reading - September 6, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has no DLC planned according to Eiji Aonuma
- Valorant Update 7.05 patch notes add Sunset to Competitive map rotation
- Diablo 4 lead confirms annual expansions for the game
- Dune: Spice Wars comes out of early access next week
- Hyenas is a lot of fun, but can it survive in the wild?
- There will be no GameStop (GME) Q2 2023 earnings conference call
- GameStop (GME) Q2 2023 earnings results beat EPS expectations on narrower than expected loss
- GameStop (GME) reports 75.4 million directly registered shares (DRS) as of August 31, 2023
- GameStop (GME) cash holdings decreased $164.6 million in Q2 2023 to $915.2 million
- Mortal Kombat 1 confirms Nitara with Megan Fox as her voice actor
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Tinkaton's anime debut
ANIME TINKATON IM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/pxVhVTJFb2— ⧎࿐࿔ ༘ (@ARVENHlKA) September 6, 2023
The pure joy at the opportunity to attack a Corviknight. Unrivaled hater energy.
I Am Groot season 2 is out!
Grab a little TREEat and stream #IAmGroot Season 2 now, only on @DisneyPlus 🌳🍿 pic.twitter.com/u0toVnCzKh— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 6, 2023
I'll be honest, I missed the first season of these shorts.
Starfield key art parodies
pro-tip: avoid mars. happy launch day #Starfield pic.twitter.com/CBTNdYdjeL— DOOM (@DOOM) September 6, 2023
"For all, into the slipstream."— Halo (@Halo) September 6, 2023
Congratulations @bethesda, on a stellar #Starfield launch! ✨ pic.twitter.com/zHZvEO64Ay
Microsoft's other studios are showing Starfield some love on its launch day.
Dragon Tales turns 24 years old
24 years ago today, 'Dragon Tales' premiered on PBS Kids. pic.twitter.com/sooEGBwHWB— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 6, 2023
Oh no, I'm old!
iiTzTimmy's dad's sign in the audience
timmy's dad is a treasure pic.twitter.com/eAfy1A5btt— 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) September 6, 2023
10/10 work, pops.
No One Will Save You trailer
This looks really solid. Love seeing Kaitlyn Dever in more leading roles!
Megan Fox in MK1!
They keep making this game look cooler and cooler.
Nintendo's 2010 E3 conference in 1080p
Take an HD stroll down memory lane.
