2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide
Evening Reading - September 6, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for the latest edition of the Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Tinkaton's anime debut

The pure joy at the opportunity to attack a Corviknight. Unrivaled hater energy.

I Am Groot season 2 is out!

I'll be honest, I missed the first season of these shorts.

Starfield key art parodies

Microsoft's other studios are showing Starfield some love on its launch day.

Dragon Tales turns 24 years old

Oh no, I'm old!

iiTzTimmy's dad's sign in the audience

10/10 work, pops.

No One Will Save You trailer

This looks really solid. Love seeing Kaitlyn Dever in more leading roles!

Megan Fox in MK1!

They keep making this game look cooler and cooler.

Nintendo's 2010 E3 conference in 1080p

Take an HD stroll down memory lane.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Leia the Golden Retriever.

Source: Download Shackpets on iOS and Android and vote for Leia!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

