ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 366 Pokemon Stadium 2 stars on Stevetendo tonight!

It feels like a good night to take it easy on the Stevetendo show since everyone needs a day to recover from the Labor Day weekend. That being said, it feels like the perfect time to jump into Pokemon Stadium 2 and play some crazy mini games. It also felt like the perfect time to take a break from the Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons to avoid burnout. I’m going to attempt to beat all twelve Pokemon Stadium 2 mini games so this should be an interesting night.

If there’s time, I would also like to start the Gym Leader Castle and see if I can defeat the Johto gym leaders. One added challenge to the main game is that you have to use rental Pokemon teams. You were able to connect your Game Boy games to the Nintendo 64 games and bring your trained Pokemon over to do battle but that feature isn't allowed in Stadium 2. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we can beat all the Pokemon Stadium 2 mini games on the show!

Mr. Mime has this "fake wall" thing all figured out!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. We're halfway through chapter four in Paper Mario but the challenge is only going to get tougher from here. We'll also be starting a new playthrough next week so stay tuned!

School may have started from some of you but don't let that be the reason why you don't check out all the great guides and videos Shacknews has to offer. There are plenty of games covered on Shacknews so you can't go wrong with whatever guide you may need but I'd recommend the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides and videos as a way to keep you from getting lost in Hyrule.

Keep thinking of games that you'd like to see on the Stevetendo show. We'll always need games to play and we'll have openings coming up soon! It's almost football season so there might be room for a football game or two on the show! Go Jets!