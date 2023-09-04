New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 4, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Got a day off? Then unwind with some puzzles!

Nintendo's E3 2010 press conference

Let's have a look at what took place 13 years ago at E3.

Tabasco sauce is the best hot sauce

Just a solid option for everything.

Tom talks about ads

Ads are certainly far too loud.

Scamming the scammers

This guy is so good. I don't know how the scammers keep falling for it?

The wild world of smuggling drugs

There's this whole underbelly that I just have no knowledge of.

Fellow workout enthusiasts, how much muscle can you get naturally?

More Plates More Dates is always incredibly insightful.

Bill's got an effective card

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

How are your stats?

We did it!

SerfaSam on Cortex

We had to come back in the morning, but we at least got one clear in. We missed out on the cool emblem but that's okay - we'll do better next time.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness!

Here's one of my favorite pictures of Rad. I love it when he rests his chin over something like this. Also, look at his cute cartoon paw! Those ginger stripes are great.

Sam's ginger cat Rad lying with his chin over the side of a bed, his stripy paw on display

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

