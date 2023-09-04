Evening Reading - September 4, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Got a day off? Then unwind with some puzzles!

Nintendo's E3 2010 press conference

Let's have a look at what took place 13 years ago at E3.

Tabasco sauce is the best hot sauce

Just a solid option for everything.

Tom talks about ads

Ads are certainly far too loud.

Scamming the scammers

This guy is so good. I don't know how the scammers keep falling for it?

The wild world of smuggling drugs

There's this whole underbelly that I just have no knowledge of.

Fellow workout enthusiasts, how much muscle can you get naturally?

More Plates More Dates is always incredibly insightful.

Bill's got an effective card

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

How are your stats?

We did it!

SerfaSam on Cortex

We had to come back in the morning, but we at least got one clear in. We missed out on the cool emblem but that's okay - we'll do better next time.

Here's one of my favorite pictures of Rad. I love it when he rests his chin over something like this. Also, look at his cute cartoon paw! Those ginger stripes are great.

