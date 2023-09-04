Evening Reading - September 4, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Starfield review: One giant leap
- Persona 3 Reload is closer to a new mainline game than a remaster
- Starfield Strategy Guide
- Pacific Drive is a different type of fantasy fulfillment driving game
- Shack Chat: What's your favorite video game for long trips?
- Crota's End raid guide - Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 16 drops free update; PC version & two paid DLCs in development
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder has enough newness to break out of the NSMB rut
- GameStop (GME) Executive Chairman Ryan Cohen says 'Disk drives should be required on consoles'
- Musk says Twitter (X) will sue Anti-Defamation League to clear claims of platform's anti-Semitism
Your daily dose of sudoku
Got a day off? Then unwind with some puzzles!
Nintendo's E3 2010 press conference
Let's have a look at what took place 13 years ago at E3.
Tabasco sauce is the best hot sauce
Just a solid option for everything.
Tom talks about ads
Ads are certainly far too loud.
Scamming the scammers
This guy is so good. I don't know how the scammers keep falling for it?
The wild world of smuggling drugs
There's this whole underbelly that I just have no knowledge of.
Fellow workout enthusiasts, how much muscle can you get naturally?
More Plates More Dates is always incredibly insightful.
Bill's got an effective card
x-Rumpo-x on Cortex
How are your stats?
We did it!
SerfaSam on Cortex
We had to come back in the morning, but we at least got one clear in. We missed out on the cool emblem but that's okay - we'll do better next time.
Here's one of my favorite pictures of Rad. I love it when he rests his chin over something like this. Also, look at his cute cartoon paw! Those ginger stripes are great.
