All houses for sale - Starfield

In Starfield, players can own any number of homes, mixed between houses, apartments, and even a shipping container with a bed in it. In this guide, I’m going to list all the properties you can buy, how much they cost, how to get them, and even where they are found. This is your one-stop guide for buying property in Starfield. Let’s dig in.

This looks like a trusted business that you want to buy property from, right?

Most major cities in Starfield have at least two properties you can buy, if not two. We’ll go down the entire list and give you the info you need to make an informed decision about what is best for you. I’m not even going to take a commission for all this hard work.

Dream Home - Nesoi

Price : 125,000

: 125,000 System : Olympus

: Olympus Planet : Nesoi

: Nesoi Value: Exceptional

The Dream Home is available to players at the beginning of Starfield. It’s yours if you take the Dream Home Trait, but you must do this during the character creation process at the start of the game. Once your choices are locked in, you can’t get the Dream home without either console commands or potentially mods. Once you choose the trait, you’ll get the Dream Home quest after meeting Constellation that asks you to see Landry Hollifeld in New Atlantis about your mortgage. Track the quest and the game will guide you from there.

The Dream home is a huge property in Starfield for a wonderful price. It’s 125,000 Credits, but you have to pay 500 Credits towards the interest every week. If you fail to make a payment, your doors will be locked, and you won’t be able to get into your home. I’m rolling around with 450,000 Credits right now, so this is the best deal you’ll find in Starfield for a home.

Sky Suite - Neon

The Sky Suite in Neon is massively overpriced.

You could absolutely ask for a better view.

Price : 235,000

: 235,000 System : Volii

: Volii Planet : Volii Alpha

: Volii Alpha City : Neon

: Neon Value: Abysmal

You can purchase the Sky Suite from Boone Morgan, the bartender at the Astral Lounge in Neon. You’ll need to pay 235,000 Credits on the spot to purchase the Sky Suite. Once your purchase is complete, leave the Astral Lounge, go down the stairs, then turn left and take the elevator in the Neon Trade Tower to the Sky Suite. This is your new home, an overpriced, tiny apartment with the worst view you can imagine. Buyer beware.

Sleepcrate - Neon

I think I'd rather buy and live in a Sleepcrate over the Sky Suite.

Price : 6,500

: 6,500 System : Volii

: Volii Planet : Volii Alpha

: Volii Alpha City : Neon

: Neon Value: Smells like teen spirit

You can buy a Sleepcrate on Neon for 6,500 Credits. To do this, head to Ebbside by taking the door to the right of the Enhance location where you can change your appearance in the Neon Core. Speak with Izna Sundararaman and purchase the Sleepcrate. She’s sitting at the desk at the Sleepcrate HQ if you can call it that.

Your Sleepcrate unit will be A-003, which is nowhere near where you’ll purchase it. Go into your quests and then to the Activities tab. Track the Activity called Visit your Sleepcrate unit in Neon. That will guide you to your new home. It’s not much, but I’d be willing to argue it has better value than the Sky Suite.

Core Manor - Akila City

You can find Ngodup Tate standing outside the Core Manor in Starfield. He's the one to sell you property in Akila City.

Price : 78,000

: 78,000 System : Cheyenne

: Cheyenne Planet : Akila

: Akila City : Akila City

: Akila City Value: Solid

You can purchase the Core Manor in Akila City from Ngodup Tate. He’s standing in the yard of the Core Manor, which is located right beside The Rock, the tall building at the end of the main street. Walk towards The Rock but head up the stairs to the left and look for Tate standing outside the Core Manor, which has a low brick fence.

If you want buy a proper home in Akila City, the Core Manor is a wonderful option.

The Core Manor is a decent value for what you get. It’s an open concept kitchen and living area, with a single bedroom and a bathroom. It’s not the flashiest place, but this is Akila City we’re talking about. If you feel like settling down in town, this is a solid deal. If, however, you’re looking for something a little

Stretch Apartment - Akila City

The Stretch Apartmen in Akila City is suitable for travelers that need a decent place to stay after long cargo hauls through the systems.

Price : 45,000

: 45,000 System : Cheyenne

: Cheyenne Planet : Akila

: Akila City : Akila City

: Akila City Value: Price is right

The Stretch Apartment might be the best value for a home in Akila City. Purchase it from Ngodup Tate, who is standing in the yard of the Core Manor. You can find him on the left just past The Rock, the tall building at the end of the main street. Once you buy the Stretch Apartment, head to your quests and to the Activity tab. Track an Activity called Visit your new home in Midtown Akila City.

I think I prefer the Stretch Apartment over the Core Manor, personally. It feels more suited towards someone who is just in town now and then and needs a place to crash. It’s smaller than the Core Manor, but still has a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and living area. It also comes in 38,000 Credits cheaper, so that could influence your decision if you’re on a budget.

Mercury Tower Penthouse - New Atlantis

The Mercury Tower is arguably the best home you can buy in Starfield.

Price : Free

: Free System : Alpha Centauri

: Alpha Centauri Planet : Jemison

: Jemison City : New Atlantis

: New Atlantis Value: Can’t be beat

The Mercury Tower Penthouse in New Atlantis is free, but it sits at the end of a long quest in Starfield. However, there is no denying it is the best home available in the game given not only the price, but the rewards you’ll earn and the stories that will unfold along the way.

Look at all the luxury, paid for in full with the blood of you, your colleagues, and especially your enemies.

To begin this quest, speak to Commander John Tuala and agree to join the Vanguard. You should speak to him right after meeting the Constellation group and getting Sarah Morgan as your companion. While talking to him, agree to join the Vanguard, complete your training, and take the oath. You will then need to complete the following UC Vanguard quests.

Supra Et Ultra

Grunt Work

Delivering Devils

Eyewitness

Friends Like These

The Devils You Know

War Relics

Hostile Intelligence

A Legacy Forged

These quests will take you several hours and can be quite tough near the end. Once you speak with the Cabinet to end the quest, go back to the lobby of the MAST building, and speak with Commander John Tuala. Once you’re done there, Speak with Zora Sangweni from Aphelion Realty, located just across from the MAST building in New Atlantis. She will hook you up with the key to the Mercury Tower Penthouse, and you can then track the visit your new penthouse in New Atlantis Activity to find it.

Well Apartment - The Well

This could be a great place to buy if you want to roleplay a down-on-their-luck character in Starfield.

Price : 30,000

: 30,000 System : Alpha Centauri

: Alpha Centauri Planet : Jemison

: Jemison City : New Atlantis

: New Atlantis Value: Low-level smuggler

If you’d like to purchase the Well Apartment, you’ll need to do the UC Vanguard questline initiated by talking to Commander John Tuala in the MAST building of New Atlantis. Once you complete the questline up to Friends Like These, you’ll become a UC Citizen and will be able to purchase property in New Atlantis. Speak to Zora Sangweni from Aphelion Realty (just across from the MAST building) to buy this property.

Honestly, I don’t hate this location. Sure, it’s the slums, but it could certainly fit various roleplaying scenarios. The Well is an interesting place to be, and I can’t really say that about the parts of New Atlantis above ground. It’s also cheap, and you can buy it fairly early in the game if you’re dying to have a home.

There you have it, all the houses, apartments, and shipping crates you can buy.