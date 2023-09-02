Weekend Discussion - September 2, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Getting Gritty

Let's watch one of the more memorable moments from this past season of It's Always Sunny.

Meet the parents

Let's look at a clip from the season finale of My Adventures With Superman, featuring the worst kept secret in the show so far.

Dunkered Core

Dunkey takes a look at Armored Core 6.

Need for Speed

If you missed it earlier this week, let's look back at Speed Racer and its influence on today's movies... for better or worse.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Kylie Minogue!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!