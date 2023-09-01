Evening Reading - September 1, 2023

Greetings, Shacknews! As noted last week, I have come to PAX West and I am wildly busy this week. Apologies for those who were looking forward to the usual "Scenes from PAX" section, because I'm going to have to make it up to you all later. Come back next week as we dive into the internet's first full week with Starfield. Until then, it's an abbreviated round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

I am writing this on a Thursday night, so hit the front page and catch up with Friday's stories. Also, go read Donovan's Starfield review.

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Due to time constraints, we're skipping straight ahead to the regular weekly features!

Nothing but the Hotfix

It takes something fun to get Shoujo back into Super Mario Maker 2. Watch as she gets bombarded with trivia while going through some surprisingly tough stages.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai analyzes damage indicators and their design.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq once blocked a shot against the backboard SO hard…



🧱 The WHOLE arena went dark

🧱 Cameras lost power

🧱 Game paused pic.twitter.com/uqWM6CnJME — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) August 31, 2023

Remembering the total destructive power of Shaq.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Check out highlights from AEW's All In over the weekend, where the talent put on their biggest show over despite nearly getting overshadowed by yet another bout of backstage drama.

Tonight in video game music

Let's spotlight the 8-Bit Big Band as they take us through OutRun.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for the month of September! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!