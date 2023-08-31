Evening Reading - August 31, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Starfield review: One Giant Leap
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder includes invincible characters for a more relaxed experience
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder Badges will give you special abilities you can use anytime
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder introduces Drill & Bubble power-ups
- Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition announced for release in October
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder has an online mode where other players can save you in a level
- Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 2 notes
- Street Fighter 6 DLC character AKI gets late September release date
- Volition studio to close amid Embracer Group restructuring
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Nintendo DeathCube
The nintendo death cube#ArmoredCore6 pic.twitter.com/6hKJZ9uUY4— Exo : Based and DOS pilled (@Exoskellet) August 28, 2023
Armored Core VI rules.
Original Beauty and the Beast Broadway rehearsal
You asked for more rehearsal clips, and I answered! Here is the original Broadway production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1994) rehearsing “Belle” featuring Susan Egan, Burke Moses, and Kenny Raskin. pic.twitter.com/Icd3BogLkK— Elayna (@miss_elayna) August 30, 2023
They killed this.
More Hard Knocks gems
“I don’t know who you are”— Footballism (@FootbaIIism) August 30, 2023
Aaron Rodgers is a savage 💀💀💀
pic.twitter.com/WCUAoFMscv
This season has been incredible so far. NFL Films doesn't disappoint.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder map
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Map pic.twitter.com/Ax13qG1Fn2— Stealth (@Stealth40k) August 31, 2023
Love the biomes we saw during the Direct. Can't wait to ride Yoshi as Elephant Mario.
Mario Red Switch OLED
Warp into a world of games with the #NintendoSwitch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition system!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 31, 2023
The system features a console, dock, and Joy-Con controllers all in the iconic Mario Red color, with a silhouette of Mario on the back of the dock.
Learn more: https://t.co/sGAG1rfH4p pic.twitter.com/giOAawtDWI
This makes two Mario-themed Switches!
Starfield excuse slip
Whether you need time off to play #Starfield starting tomorrow in early access, or next week at launch, Uncle Pete has you covered. pic.twitter.com/wLeeDvNLWn— Pete Hines (not a doctor) (@DCDeacon) August 31, 2023
Uncle Pete looking out for the people.
Marvel Snap OTA update!
August 31st — Balance Updates!— MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) August 31, 2023
Today's update includes three nerfs and two buffs, one of which will look very familiar to you. Let's start there! pic.twitter.com/qYJ77e7Ntz
Glad the Dr. Doom nerf was reversed, but what are we doing with Rockslide here?
Casual drive with a Watusi Bull
Nebraska police pull over man with a Watusi bull riding in the passenger’s seat https://t.co/UpzcijbjVN pic.twitter.com/PdQPSt6Kkj— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 30, 2023
But seriously, how did he get that bull into the car?
