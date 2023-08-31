New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 31, 2023

Let's close out the final summer month with some Evening Reading!
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Nintendo DeathCube

Armored Core VI rules.

Original Beauty and the Beast Broadway rehearsal

They killed this.

More Hard Knocks gems

This season has been incredible so far. NFL Films doesn't disappoint.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder map

Love the biomes we saw during the Direct. Can't wait to ride Yoshi as Elephant Mario.

Mario Red Switch OLED

This makes two Mario-themed Switches!

Starfield excuse slip

Uncle Pete looking out for the people.

Marvel Snap OTA update!

Glad the Dr. Doom nerf was reversed, but what are we doing with Rockslide here?

Casual drive with a Watusi Bull

But seriously, how did he get that bull into the car?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Also, be sure to download Shackpets on iOS and Android.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola