Evening Reading - August 31, 2023

Nintendo DeathCube

The nintendo death cube#ArmoredCore6 pic.twitter.com/6hKJZ9uUY4 — Exo : Based and DOS pilled (@Exoskellet) August 28, 2023

Armored Core VI rules.

Original Beauty and the Beast Broadway rehearsal

You asked for more rehearsal clips, and I answered! Here is the original Broadway production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1994) rehearsing “Belle” featuring Susan Egan, Burke Moses, and Kenny Raskin. pic.twitter.com/Icd3BogLkK — Elayna (@miss_elayna) August 30, 2023

They killed this.

More Hard Knocks gems

“I don’t know who you are”



Aaron Rodgers is a savage 💀💀💀

pic.twitter.com/WCUAoFMscv — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) August 30, 2023

This season has been incredible so far. NFL Films doesn't disappoint.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder map

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Map pic.twitter.com/Ax13qG1Fn2 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) August 31, 2023

Love the biomes we saw during the Direct. Can't wait to ride Yoshi as Elephant Mario.

Mario Red Switch OLED

Warp into a world of games with the #NintendoSwitch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition system!



The system features a console, dock, and Joy-Con controllers all in the iconic Mario Red color, with a silhouette of Mario on the back of the dock.



Learn more: https://t.co/sGAG1rfH4p pic.twitter.com/giOAawtDWI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 31, 2023

This makes two Mario-themed Switches!

Starfield excuse slip

Whether you need time off to play #Starfield starting tomorrow in early access, or next week at launch, Uncle Pete has you covered. pic.twitter.com/wLeeDvNLWn — Pete Hines (not a doctor) (@DCDeacon) August 31, 2023

Uncle Pete looking out for the people.

Marvel Snap OTA update!

August 31st — Balance Updates!



Today's update includes three nerfs and two buffs, one of which will look very familiar to you. Let's start there! pic.twitter.com/qYJ77e7Ntz — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) August 31, 2023

Glad the Dr. Doom nerf was reversed, but what are we doing with Rockslide here?

Casual drive with a Watusi Bull

Nebraska police pull over man with a Watusi bull riding in the passenger’s seat https://t.co/UpzcijbjVN pic.twitter.com/PdQPSt6Kkj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 30, 2023

But seriously, how did he get that bull into the car?

