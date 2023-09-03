Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Primitive Technology makes a downdraft kiln
There are some fakers out there, so it's great to see Primitive Technology still doing it properly.
Tom Hanks eats his last meal
He's still here, but this channel is all about talking with celebrities while they eat what meal they would have as their last (if they knew). It gets quite deep, so buckle up.
Counting cards
I can't imagine how tough it is to count cards.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Nintendo Indie e-shop is too good
GBurke59 on Cortex
So much money.
Don't get hit by AKI
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
That is a vicious weapon.
Fish fingers?
SerfaSam on Cortex
Or do we call them fish fingers because fish don't have fingers? Food for thought.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder is quintessential Nintendo
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
How good does it look?
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Reminder - KRYN
- Turn It Up - Texas Hippie Coalition
- Bodies - We're Wolves
- Around the World (La La La La La) - A Touch of Class
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Starfield review: One giant leap
- Persona 3 Reload is closer to a new mainline game than a remaster
- Pacific Drive is a different type of fantasy fulfillment driving game
- Starfield Strategy Guide
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!
Check out one of my all-time favorite photos of Rad. It looks like he's pulling a sick smirk. You can find more delightful photos like this over on Shackpets!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - September 3, 2023