Weekend Discussion - September 3, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Primitive Technology makes a downdraft kiln

There are some fakers out there, so it's great to see Primitive Technology still doing it properly.

Tom Hanks eats his last meal

He's still here, but this channel is all about talking with celebrities while they eat what meal they would have as their last (if they knew). It gets quite deep, so buckle up.

Counting cards

I can't imagine how tough it is to count cards.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Nintendo Indie e-shop is too good

So much money.

Don't get hit by AKI

That is a vicious weapon.

Fish fingers?

Or do we call them fish fingers because fish don't have fingers? Food for thought.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is quintessential Nintendo

How good does it look?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Check out one of my all-time favorite photos of Rad. It looks like he's pulling a sick smirk. You can find more delightful photos like this over on Shackpets!

Sam's ginger cat Rad on the back of a couch, stretching and making a face

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola