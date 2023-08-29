Starfield almost had a voiced protagonist similar to Fallout 4 Starfield design director Emil Pagliarulo says Bethesda initially wanted to stick with AAA industry trends of the time and have your character be voiced.

Starfield is almost upon us and having gone gold, we have a good idea of what to expect out of the game, but it was almost different in one key regard. Bethesda almost made the player protagonist fully voiced, much like it was in Fallout 4. It was apparently an effort to adhere to AAA gaming trends of the time, but was ultimately scrapped to allow the team to focus efforts into the other corners of Starfield.

Details on Starfield’s would-be voiced protagonist were shared by design director Emil Pagliarulo in a recent interview with Polygon. In said interview, Pagliarulo revealed the details about how Bethesda initially brought in a voice actor to voice Starfield’s player character.

We hired an actor, we got the voice, we listened to him and we were like, ‘You know what, this guy is too specific.’ [In Starfield,] you can make every different type of person. We realized that the only way to really do [that] and let the player be the person they want to be was to have an unvoiced protagonist.

As usual, there are tons of characters to interact with in Starfield, but the protagonist was almost voiced through all of those interactions.

Source: Bethesda

So, why do all of that initial groundwork in the first place only to throw it away? For the answer to that, Pagliarulo claims it was to go along with big trends in gaming when Starfield’s development began.

There was a time in the industry where every protagonist was voiced. It was a AAA thing … In Fallout 4 and other RPGs, players don’t like reading a line of dialogue (a player response), and then they click it and get [a different spoken line]. So, then we just arrived at, What if we just go text? and it was just really freeing … it was not having a voiced protagonist that allowed us to create such a big world.

Given that voice work, creating countless lines of dialogue in both male and female options for a vast array of responses and situations, takes a ton of time and money to accomplish, It seems Pagliarulo’s team was lucky to be able to shed the idea of a voiced protagonist in order to work on other parts of Starfield. With the game launching in early September, stay tuned for further news and updates leading up the anticipated release.