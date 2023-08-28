Evening Reading - August 28, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Sea of Stars review: Total eclipse of the heart
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central review: Shaking it up
- Homeworld 3's War Games mode offers a co-op rogue-lite fight for survival
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon review: Burns so good
- Shack Chat: What was your favorite reveal from Gamescom 2023?
- Tekken 7 EVO 2023 Top 6 Genghis D0n talks state of Tekken & advice for new players
- Cities: Skylines 2 improves citizen oversight with new needs & expanded Chirper
- OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise service
- Rockstar president of writing Michael Unsworth may have left the company
- ASUS Zenfone smartphone division reportedly shutdown
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Martin Luther King Jr's I Have a Dream speech is 60 years old today
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
It's always important to look back and remember in order to make sure we're still moving forward.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Monday night is sudoku night! Have you tried any tough sudokus?
Surviving on Rimworld with 100 children
Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again.
Walshy's Halo 2 montage
Halo 2 montages were the best.
A former bank robber looks at bank heist movies
Such an interesting insight into bank heists. Perfect timing with Payday 3 soon!
Feeding cadets
That's a whole lot of food. It amazes me how kitchens can churn out so many meals.
Domino's in Australia is great
I think it's the consistency.
Prison gangs
Prisons are a scary place.
King of the Hill screens
August 27, 2023
I love Bobby's commitment. I wonder if Connie and Bobby will be together in the new season?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 28, 2023