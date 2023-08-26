Weekend Discussion - August 26, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

I'm gonna sing the Goom song now!

The Super Mario Maker 2 troll community has come together again. Come watch CarlSagan42 try to run through the latest devious creation from this legion of trolls.

Mutant Mayhem

I overlooked this delicious gem during last night's Around the Gaming Horn section of Evening Reading. Check out Dotemu's tour through the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC.

Uptown Funk

If you still haven't been convinced to try out Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, check out this playthrough from Matt McMuscles.

Blob, blob, blob

How much of A Boy and His Blob do you remember? The Angry Video Game Nerd's answer is, "None," so he gives it a fresh look.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Selena Gomez!

