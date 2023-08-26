New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - August 26, 2023

Bringing you doom and Goom for this Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

I'm gonna sing the Goom song now!

The Super Mario Maker 2 troll community has come together again. Come watch CarlSagan42 try to run through the latest devious creation from this legion of trolls.

Mutant Mayhem

I overlooked this delicious gem during last night's Around the Gaming Horn section of Evening Reading. Check out Dotemu's tour through the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC.

Uptown Funk

If you still haven't been convinced to try out Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, check out this playthrough from Matt McMuscles.

Blob, blob, blob

How much of A Boy and His Blob do you remember? The Angry Video Game Nerd's answer is, "None," so he gives it a fresh look.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Selena Gomez!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

