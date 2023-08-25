Evening Reading - August 25, 2023

Hey, everyone! I survived the great Los Angeles Hurriquake of 2023, and I'm hunkering down before leaving again next week, this time for PAX West. Let's settle in with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Take a closer look at the Druid class coming to Path of Exile 2, taken straight from Gamescom.

Ubisoft is taking a closer look at the PC version of this holiday's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Give it a look and prepare for its arrival this December.

Oh man, you hate to see the Splatoon 3 crew bicker like this!

To offer an idea of how intense this week has been, I haven't even had time to cover the last goings-on in Hearthstone. And, trust me, there is a lot happening in Hearthstone right now.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

RIP Bray Wyatt

I don't want to wait for the IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT! section for this, partly because there's a second major pro wrestling death to cover there. But Windham Rotunda (better known as Bray Wyatt) passing away hit me particularly hard because he was so young. It's beyond tragic to see a 36-year-old man pass from COVID complications. But here's what stood out to me.

Windham posted this back in 2020 when long-time stablemate and best friend Brodie Lee also passed away out of the blue after a private battle with a terminal disease. It hurt so much to see him talk about how he and Brodie were supposed to grow up and become washed-up old guys doing high school gym runs in their 70s. Instead, both of them are gone in the prime of their lives. It's hard not to feel exceedingly sad about that and wonder how much time the rest of us have.

Let's leave you with more Bray Wyatt tributes from across the wrestling world.

It's a Jersey thing

IT'S SETTLED! Gov. Phil Murphy put a decades-long debate to rest on Thursday, signing legislation officially establishing Central Jersey as a region. https://t.co/JG0JYdvEXp pic.twitter.com/N0uWFIz5gP — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 25, 2023

That settles that!

Among Core

I already ruined Armored Core 6 pic.twitter.com/kOVh3ICHp6 — Noah (Sophist) (@SophistEevee) August 25, 2023

Sus.

Mark your calendars

Harry Mack and Emily King are joining me at motherfucking Red Rocks. pic.twitter.com/yE0PTsHoq5 — MARC REBILLET (@marcrebillet) August 25, 2023

Get your Loop Daddy fix.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We're big fans of randomizer runs, so let's check out this randomizer run for Dark Souls 3, which is filled with twists and turns.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks back at some disastrous bugs and glitches that popped up right as some of his games were shipping.

(If you ever felt like Meteos was cheating, that's because it probably was.)

This week in Shaqnews

Kobe and Shaq’s bond was bigger than basketball 💜 #MambaDay pic.twitter.com/0y2CG1J8gG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 24, 2023

Shaq remembers Kobe Bryant on Mamba Day.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

As noted, there was another major death in the pro wrestling world this week. Terry Funk was a giant in this industry, dominating the 70s and 80s while still helping usher in a totally new era in the 90s. This WWE tribute does it the best, so let's look back at the career of the great Terry Funk.

Tonight in video game music

Lacey Johnson is taking us into the Magmoor Caverns from Metroid Prime.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for the month of August! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!